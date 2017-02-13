Vince Carter’s Iconic 2000 Slam Dunk Contest Jams, Ranked

Getty Image

How can you not love Vince Carter? At age 40, he’s not only a productive member of a playoff-bound Grizzlies team; he’s still capable of gravity-defying feats, like this stunning 360 layup he pulled off against the Raptors last month, not to mention an equally-impressive pair of blocks on a single defensive possession against the Spurs just a week later.

He’s not quite as springy as he once was, but his legacy as the greatest dunker in NBA history will remain intact for a very long time, and big part of that was his ground-breaking performance at the 2000 Dunk Contest.

Today, in anticipation of All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, we take a look back at that performance and attempt to rank each dunk in order from great to greatest.