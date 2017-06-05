A Fight Broke Out In The Stands By The Cavs Tunnel After The Warriors’ Game 2 Win

06.04.17 11 hours ago 2 Comments

The Warriors blew out the Cavaliers for the second straight game to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. The Cavs hung around for the first half, trailing by only three at the break, but Kevin Durant and Steph Curry blew the game open in the second half as Golden State’s offensive attack was simply too much for the Cavs to keep up with and the Dubs won, 132-113.

While Cleveland didn’t put up much of a fight in the second half, some Warriors fans by the Cavs tunnel more than made up for it by scrapping after the game. As the ABC cameras were following LeBron James and J.R. Smith off of the court after the loss, we caught a glimpse of three fans getting into a pretty serious altercation, with one getting shoved to the ground and continually pushed. James and Smith both tried to step back and make sure it wasn’t going to spill onto the floor where they were trying to walk.

