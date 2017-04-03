Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have officially righted the ship in the absence of Kevin Durant, and that was evident before the team took the floor against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After all, Steve Kerr’s had already rattled off ten consecutive victories to reclaim the perch as the top team in the NBA. But after a whirlwind 48 minutes of play, the Warriors left absolutely no doubt about who was the better team on the floor in Oakland in a 139-115 victory.

While it was certainly a team effort for the Warriors, reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Stephen Curry had the biggest say coming in the form of a highlight-filled evening that also stuffed the stat sheet. Curry got his day started with a preposterous ball fake before knocking down a three in Marcin Gortat’s face.

That long-distance connection was one of nine three-pointers for Curry on only 14 attempts, and the All-NBA guard led the Warriors in scoring with 42 points. Curry also converted six of his eight shot attempts inside the arc for a total shooting performance of 15 makes on 22 attempts, and his ball-handling and playmaking were also on full display.