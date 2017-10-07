Big Baller Brand Fixed The ZO2 Prime Remix By Using Molds From Existing Shoes

10.06.17

Getty Image

LaVar Ball said refreshing the look of Big Baller Brand’s ZO2 Prime was like upgrading a diesel to a Buggatti. That may be true, but now it’s becoming clear that the redesign was done, in part, to help fix some issues the company was having with production.

Slam and Hoops Hype have done some reporting on the production of Big Baller Brand’s first signature shoe, and between Lonzo Ball’s reluctance to wear the shoe and reports from some shoemakers it’s obvious that their first crack at a shoe did not go as planned for the company.

“You cannot make a performance basketball shoe from scratch in three months. Impossible.” Billy Dill, creative director of Brandblack, told Slam. “So in order for them to deliver the highest quality, functioning shoe to their consumer, they would have to change the design or deliver a basketball shoe that you can’t play in.”

