Richie Keen Has His Most Awkward Interview Yet On ‘Hang Time’

02.10.17 51 mins ago

After directing episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, New Girl and Shameless, Richie Keen’s become an expert at sticking it out through awkward moments to get to the worthy payoff that follows. He was probably hoping those skills would come in handy as he went through the most awkward and physically uncomfortable interview of his career on the latest episode of “Hang Time.”

During the interview, Keen talks to Brandon “B Dot” Armstrong about the story of how he got to scrimmage with the L.A. Galaxy – despite his “pasty and pale” legs–, his everlasting love for the 1985 Chicago Bears and, most importantly, his forthcoming film, Fistfight, starring Charlie Day and Ice Cube as two teachers who are set to fight on the last day of school.

“The most epic fight in the history of American cinema,” is actually how Keen describes it.

To date, Brandon “B Dot” Armstrong is still the undefeated champion of “Hang Time.” But if Keen can manage to give Charlie Day the slightest chance to beat Ice Cube in a fight, maybe he has what it takes to pull off the upset.

Here’s a hint: it’s a lot closer than you might expect.

TAGSBrandon B Dot ArmstrongFistfightHang Time

