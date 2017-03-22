In the wake of Donald Trump being elected President of the United States (remember that?), the American Civil Liberties Union saw their donation records promptly shattered. Later this month, the very busy non-profit will be seeking another assist in the age of Trump.

On March 31, a star-studded lineup of celebrities will be going the telethon route with Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU. Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Ellie Kemper, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Jon Hamm will raise money for the organization on Facebook Live. If President Trump starts going on a Twitter tirade about the quality of Captain Phillips at 4 in the morning, now you’ll know why.

“Our work in the courts is essential right now to hold off the worst of the abuses,” said ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero. “But it is also the collective will and tireless actions of ‘we the people’ that serve as a bulwark against unconstitutional and wrong-headed policies and executive orders. By supporting our work through this telethon, we can fight even harder to defend the rights guaranteed by our Constitution.”

There isn’t anything on the political horizon signalling that the ACLU will have a more relaxed state of affairs during Trump’s term, so expect heartfelt pleas woven into the telethon package. Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU streams on Facebook Live on Friday, March 31st at 7pm EST.