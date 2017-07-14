Broad Green Pictures

What if there was a magical box that granted wishes, but there was a catch: for every wish granted, something awful would happen to someone you loved? That’s the premise of Wish Upon, a new film from Annabelle director John R. Leonetti. Mainstream horror movies seem to function as scare/catharsis delivery systems, almost more like drugs than art or entertainment. Thus product tends to skew utilitarian — how to combine Tried-And-True Horror Premise A with Tried-And-True Horror Premise B to create New Profits X — and Wish Upon is no different. In this case A = The Box and B = Final Destination.

But is that a bad thing? If you’re part of the target demographic who rushes out to see every new horror film, judging the quality of a new release is more or less binary: either it got your rocks off or it didn’t. For the rest of us, this kind of A meets B formula is either derivative art or an elegant engineering solution, depending on your perspective. Which is to say, studio horror movies are all, to a certain extant, reconfigurations of existing tropes. So The Box plus Final Destination? Sure, why not.

Joey King (last seen, or hopefully not seen, in Zach Braff’s Wish I Was Here) plays main character Clare Shannon, your prototypical not-the-cool-girl in high school, who, wouldn’t you know it, likes to paint, has a pair of snarky friends (brassy Meredith, played by Sydney Park, and June, played by Shannon “Barb From Stranger Things” Purser), and gets tormented by the cool girl (Darcie, played by Josephine Langford). Darcie sarcastically calls Clare “winner” and she and her gay best friend Tyler (Alexander Nunez) roast Clare on Instagram, for the usual things, like being poor and having a dead mom, and having a still-living dad who does some kind of salvage work that involves picking through trash cans.

Clare’s dad is played by Ryan Phillippe, solid casting on account of both he and King have notably pouty lips, and he’s the one who finds the magical box on one of his dumpster dives one day outside a creepy mansion. He gifts it to Clare and off we go. Clare makes a wish, the box pops open to play some creepy music, and something bad happens. Like Final Destination, most of the tension comes from watching someone go about a mundane task — just gonna replace this light bulb over this vat of toxic waste! –– and anticipating how they might die gruesomely. This can be reasonably fun.

One of the best things to come out of this kind of mediocre genre horror is the renewed emphasis on composition and framing. Because the characters might die horribly any second, the filmmaking is all about creating anticipation, giving clues and feints based on what’s in focus or just out of focus, in the frame or just cut off, using a kind of old-fashioned, Hitchcockian, uniquely cinematic language.