Nintendo

Nintendo is known for shorting the market of their wonderful hardware. It creates a demand that most gaming companies could only wish for. But on the other end of the spectrum, the difficulty in getting a Nintendo product has become sort of a joke, a cliché, and it’s at the point where there’s so much you can do and play that some people just move on. It’s sad.

Gamers young and old would love to have a mini SNES on their gaming mantle, but most won’t even bother trying to get one because it’s so damn hard to acquire. So you can only imagine how it feels to be one of the lucky few who was up in the early morning hours last weekend to snag a Walmart preorder, only to have it ripped from them in some sort of cruel joke. Yes, all Walmart SNES Classic editions have been canceled. Credit cards have not been charged, and apologies have been given after a glitch caused the preorder page to display early.