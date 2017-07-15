Mark Ruffalo Smashes Hopes That A Solo ‘Hulk’ Movie Is Going To Happen

Here's What You Need To Know About The Defenders

Your mileage for cinematic Hulks may vary, but all sensible people can agree that Mark Ruffalo has been doing a marvellous job as the MCU’s resident Bruce Banner. Naturally, there have been calls for The Hulk to have his own solo outing, but Ruffalo just doesn’t see that happening. Apologies if this makes you angry and you burst out into a massive green form.

Ruffalo was in attendance for Disney’s fairly eventful D23 Expo and among his Saturday activities was a quick chat with Variety. Ruffalo spoke about the prospect of a standalone Hulk movie and his forecast was grim. Realistic, but grim.

“I want to just make one thing perfectly clear today: A standalone ‘Hulk’ movie will never happen,” explained the Oscar nominated actor. “Universal has the rights, and for some reason, they don’t know how to play well with Marvel. And, they don’t want to make money.”

Fellow Avengers: Infinity War star Don Cheadle had another theory.

“And with you as the new Hulk, it would be terrible,” quipped Cheadle.

YOU’RE BURNT, RUFFALO! (In a popular handsome actors enjoying playful banter sort of way.)

If these’s a consolation prize for fans bummed by Ruffalo’s prediction, it’s that the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok is promising that we’ll spend a lot of time with the brainy bruiser. Also, if Spider-Man’s MCU rebirth has taught us anything, it’s to always go the never say never route with rights issues.

(Via Variety)

