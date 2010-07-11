Exclusive: Edward Norton’s agent responds to Marvel Chief’s statement

[UPDATE: Edward Norton has posted his own statement on Facebook.]
In what is turning out to be a dramatic parting of the ways, Edward Norton’s agent has issued a statement to HitFix after Marvel Studios confirmed the Academy Award nominee would not return as Bruce Banner in “The Avengers.”
As HitFix broke exclusively on Friday, Marvel Studios is going in a new direction for the Hulk, replacing Norton who starred in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” as a scientist who transforms into a monstrous, but heroic Hulk after a massive exposure to gamma radiation. Marvel indicated their decision was not about salary, as sources had indicated to HitFix originally,, but “instead rooted in the need for an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of our other talented cast members.”
Brian Swardstrom of WME responds with the following:
“This offensive statement from Kevin Feige at Marvel is a purposefully misleading, inappropriate attempt to paint our client in a negative light. Here are the facts: two months ago, Kevin called me and said he wanted Edward to reprise the role of Bruce Banner in The Avengers. He told me it would be his fantasy to bring Edward on stage with the rest of the cast at ComiCon and make it the event of the convention. When I said that Edward was definitely open to this idea, Kevin was very excited and we agreed that Edward should meet with Joss Whedon to discuss the project. Edward and Joss had a very good meeting (confirmed by Feige to me) at which Edward said he was enthusiastic at the prospect of being a part of the ensemble cast. Marvel subsequently made him a financial offer to be in the film and both sides started negotiating in good faith. This past Wednesday, after several weeks of civil, uncontentious discussions, but before we had come to terms on a deal, a representative from Marvel called to say they had decided to go in another direction with the part. This seemed to us to be a financial decision but, whatever the case, it is completely their prerogative, and we accepted their decision with no hard feelings.
We know a lot of fans have voiced their public disappointment with this result, but this is no excuse for Feige’s mean spirited, accusatory comments. Counter to what Kevin implies here, Edward was looking forward to the opportunity to work with Joss and the other actors in the Avengers cast, many of whom are personal friends of his. Feige’s statement is unprofessional, disingenuous and clearly defamatory. Mr. Norton talent, tireless work ethic and professional integrity deserve more respect, and so do Marvel’s fans.
Brian Swardstrom
WME”
There is no official statement from Edward Norton at this time, but he is expected to comment on the matter eventually.
“The Incredible Hulk” was directed by Louis Letterier and grossed $267 million worldwide. That was on par with Ang Lee’s “Hulk” which starred Eric Bana and found $245 million globally in 2003.
Joss Whedon will direct “The Avengers” which is rumored to be introducing the entire cast, without Norton, at the 2010 Comic-Con International convention in San Diego later this month. “The Avengers” will be released May 4, 2012 and begin production sometime early next year.
More updates on this story as they become available on HitFix.
Three different actors in three films? They should save some face and bring back Eric Bana.
Support Norton on Facebook!! Eric Bana was good but Norton was slightly better and in a way better movie!
Im from the year 2015. Ruffulo is the best banner avengers was a hit and age of ultron is going to be the sequel. oh and star wars 7 comes out in 2015 to and its about anankins grand kids and a black kid no one cares about.
I thought two times was enough..
Really? You didnt want a sequel to either Hulk movies? I know neither one were downright amazing, but neither actor was to blame… Norton was better though, and should be in Avengers…
Support him here… on facebook
Kevin Feige.
Joe Quesada.
Is Marvel just full of piece of crap douche bags, or is it just me?
Hey Marvel, why don’t you clone Norton and bring him on stage as Banner, because it worked so well with Spider-Man.
Or you can make a deal with Satan and make us all forget that you were a bunch of incredible douche bags to begin with, because again, it worked so well with Spider-Man.
Marvel sucks. Thank God the WB is allowing DC unfettered access to the films being made from DC intellectual property… FINALLY.
Green Lantern is going to mop the floor with Thor and Captain America.
There’s a world of difference between a company coming up with story concepts you don’t like and a company treating their talent badly.
Also, the Spider-Man clone saga was 15 years ago and Joe Quesada had nothing to do with that, so that’s kind of an odd dig.
Seems like you’re taking advantage of Feige’s inappropriate remarks to take a cheap/unjustified swipe at Quesada…
Bravo Matt, I’m glad someone finally said it. Marvel Studios are the cheapest bunch of conceded douche-nozels I’ve seen since FOX. They just wanted to stick it to Norton for actually trying to have some creative control in order to make the Hulk reboot good, which he did by re-writing the abortion that was Zak Penn’s script.
Marvel thinks they know all and are giving so much money to Downey Jr., who is the most overrated actor working today, that they won’t give Norton what he’s worth. Say what you want about WB and DC but at least they’re getting top-notch talent attached to their properties and not being cheap bastards about it. Oh yea, and Iron Man 2 sucked….hard!!!
Say what you want Drew, but Kyle brings up an interesting point.
Why do horrible screen writers like Zak Penn and Ehren Kruger keep getting jobs?
And why do production companies protect them?
Marvel has been screwing up crap for a long time, and you’re right, they’ve been screwing stuff up BEFORE Joe Q become EIC, but now that he’s in the big chair, it seems that their “Eff You” mentality has jumped through the roof.
Say what you want about how WB has handled owning DC, but they took a lesson from Sony and Marvel (with how everyone worked so harmonously on the first two Spider-Man flicks) and said, “Hey, look at that… you CAN have great movies if you involve comic book writers and creators in the process!”
Nolan’s working with DC talent and becoming immersed in the world of Batman courtesy of DC writers and creators has given us one of the best comic book films ever made, and it’s sequel, which is one of the best FILMS ever made.
Geoff Johns has been very vocal and congratulatory to Greg Berlanti and Martin Campbell for letting him into the process of preproduction and sorting out the story on Green Lantern.
He’s also going to help with The Flash.
Now, Marvel has done much of this as well. But guys like Feige are bleeding dry the last drops of good faith Iron Man brought the company.
And that’s what everything is all about. Good faith. You don’t want to break faith with the people who will ultimately judge you. And that is what guys like Feige and Quesada are doing / have done.
Now, I might be personally upset that Nolan doesn’t have enough imagination to create a world where his Batman and his Superman exist with each other and Campbell’s Green Lantern, but I have faith that Nolan will bring us the very best Superman ever brought to screen. Why?
Because he continues to curry our good faith. Not burn bridges.
Kevin Feige would be wise to learn that.
Whether ‘Green Lantern’ turns out to be a better movie than ‘Thor’ and/or ‘Captain America’ or not – and Martin Campbell is the only thing on that project that gives me hope – WB/DC is still crawling for second place behind Marvel and fumbling around in the dark. They still literally have no gameplan for how best to bring the brand to film. It’s all piecemeal and shows decided sketchiness in creativity except for, lo and behold, Superman and Batman.
Playhouse…
… really? Goyer is writing Superman with Jonathan Nolan.
The Flash is ready for preproduction as soon as Berlanti is done with the screenplay.
There are quite a few directors who want to do Wonder Woman, including Katherine Bigelow, whom I believe just won some film award or something.
Will we ever see a JLA film? Probably not. At least not in the form we want.
But WB/DC is in second place? You haven’t been paying attention.
It’s Marvel who’s been in catch up.
I seem to remember that it wasn’t three years ago that Justice League had it’s outstanding finale. And that was all built up from Batman and Superman: TAS. Those three series STILL being the gold standard for televised cartoons.
Have you seen any of the DC Animated films? Blows anything and everything Marvel has put out that’s animated during the same time.
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies was outstanding. As was Green Lantern: First Flight, Wonder Woman, and Justice League: New Frontier.
Come on now, let’s be honest in our dealings here today, unlike Mr. Kevin Feige.
In fact, I retract my previous that we probably won’t see a JLA film any time soon.
Because I believe a visionary director, like Zack Snyder, perhaps, can give us the one story I know all comic book fans would give their left nut for:
Kingdom Come.
Who wouldn’t love to see John Hamm as an older Superman, Lucy Lawless as Wonder Woman, and in the greatest bit of comic book casting ever, Clint Eastwood as an old, broken Bruce Wayne?
Ahh, we can dream.
But at least with WB/DC, it’s a dream that could actually come true, because of the good will and good faith they’ve currently built up.
Marvel has lost most of theirs. And that’s the point that’s totally lost on you. It’s that way with true believers and nuts.
Also, more proof that WB/DC really understands how to use their properties correctly and in a way that fans appreciate:
[www.arkhamhasmoved.com]
DC Animated Films have absolutely nothing to do with this. They’re produced by Warner Bros. Animation which is run separately of the film division. Plus, we don’t want to get into the discussions about how the DC Animated canceled the majority of its upcoming slate of films because GL, Wonder Woman, and even ‘Public Enemies’ and ‘Crisis on Two Earths’ didn’t perform as well as they’d hoped. And just like the film division, the Animated stuff will focus on Superman and Batman for the foreseeable future save for a GL flick due to be released to capitalize on the live-action movie.
The live-action segment for WB/DC is still a mess. They haven’t decided how connected the films are going to be. ‘The Flash’ has been in a constant state of getting ready for pre-production for years now; nothing is firm. Lauren Shuler Donner would love to get behind ‘Wonder Woman’ but she’s come out as saying that WB/DC doesn’t want to do the movie. The Green Arrow/’Supermax’ movie is in a state of limbo still. And not another character has been presented as a strong possibility.
I’m not saying Marvel isn’t without its missteps but it’s foolish to say Marvel isn’t in the driver’s seat when it comes to live-action films. WB even admitted this when they decided to spin DC Comics into DC Entertainment this year.
-Yeah, you might want to save the cheerleading till DC actually gets more than three superhero movies released (compared to Marvels’s, what, twenty?) I’m not saying you won’t be proven right in ten years, but comparing the reality of what Marvel’s produced with your dream of what DC is going to do, and obviously the dream is going to win all the time.
That said, I agree that Kevin Feige has proven himself a douche.
Oh, and then there was ‘Jonah Hex’.
But yes, I think we can all agree that Feige’s response is going to be a strong contender at the D-Bag Awards for 2010. It also seems to paint a dimmer picture of his personality than was originally presented.
man, I love what Mulderism had to say below.
Marvel’s quantity versus DC’s QUALITY.
Nolan. Campbell. Snyder.
These are all excellent directors.
And most importantly, WB/DC is not alienating these directors by being cheapskates, lowballing them in negotiations (like Marvel did with Favs, Jackson, and Rourke).
Now, the weird thing here is you would have thought that Marvel would have learned what NOT to do by paying attention to Sony, Avi Arad, and FOX (Tom Rothman, King of Douches), but they have not.
Instead, they seem intent on making the same mistakes.
I have hope Thor will be good, as I genuinely love everything Brannaugh has done (baring Frankenstein).
But Captain America? Joe Johnston? At least The Avengers has Joss Whedon, but let’s see how much rope Kevin Feige gives him, shall we?
We already know that Sir Joss cannot be happy at the studio’s frakking with his film, as his meetings with Norton went really, really well.
Joss has walked away from a film for less than what Feige just did (Wonder Woman).
DC’s had six films in the modern era so far: ‘Batman Begins’, ‘Superman Returns’, ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Watchmen’, ‘The Losers’ and ‘Jonah Hex’. While I personally liked a number of things about ‘Superman Returns’, it could be argued that the movie was sub-par. ‘Watchmen’ and ‘The Losers’ both had mixed responses, tending negative. ‘Hex’ turned out to be a joke. It’s safe to say that DC’s only at 33% when it comes to quality of product so far. (Those would be the Batman flicks.) Batting .333 in baseball’s great. In film, not so much.
I have nothing but respect for Campbell, but we have yet to see a lick of ‘Green Lantern’ to know what kind of quality we’re dealing with. The things that have come out about the film – Parallax as the main baddie (jumping the gun much), the casting aside from Strong and Sarsgaard, the CGI suit, the way-off-base “Anyone Can Be Chosen” tagline – sound like landmines. I do hold out hope for it, though.
And ‘Red’, though not tradiitonal DC, does look fun. Even Warren Ellis dug the trailer, even though it’s a different story than his source material. Of course, Summit made the movie, not WB, so I don’t know that this one really counts.
After that, we know for certain we’ve got ‘The Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman 3’, which will likely both be good films. Again, outside Superman and Batman, WB/DC is rudderless.
As for Marvel’s upcoming work, I’m not big on Joss Whedon. That we can agree on. Branagh has made some amazing films (‘Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein’ aside) so ‘Thor’ shows a lot of promise. And Johnston directed ‘The Rocketeer’, which is criminally underrated and one of the best comic adaptations. With ‘Cap’ set in WWII, I have a great feeling about what Johnston will bring to the movie.
So the whole quality issue remains to be seen.
As for Marvel’s “cheap” ways, this is my understanding of the situtation. They are still working on the Merrill Lynch credit line deal through 2013. Yes, whatever additional moneys they’ve earned they get to play with but in 2013, they have to pay off the $525 million borrowed from Merril Lynch. That limits them, in some fashion, to the amount of money they can spend on productions. Since DC is owned by WB, they have more available to them. I’m sure once the Merrill Lynch/Paramount deal is done, Marvel will probably lean on Disney’s coffers going forward.
Long thread you got here… I just wanted to try and gather as much support for Norton as possible before I head to Comic-Con and spew fire at Kevin… and there might, just MIGHT be a chance at having a recognizable face with good acting ability to see play the Hulk…
Norton for Hulk on Facebook:
In all fairness this does paint Marvel Studios in a rather negative light… First Howard was “awkward”, then they tried to low-ball both Jackson and Rourke and now this? For the love of God, Marvel – please put the films before your petty money and/or “we no like him” mentality. Your geek’s wet dream of a united movie universe is quickly becoming a joke!
Don’t forget they also tried to lowball Favreau at one point when Iron Man 2 was greenlit. There was a point were it looked like he wouldn’t be a part of the sequel.
woo-hoo! nerd rage!
Gotta side with Norton on this. That press release from Marvel was unnecessarily bitchy, especially in light of how many of us really, really wanted Norton up there with Downey Jnr, Jackson, et al. The whole thing feels tainted now, and they were so damned close!
This why the Avengers movie will suck. Because Marvel doesn’t know what they’re doing. One minute they want Norton the minute he’s out. I don’t care if they get a guy like Joss Whedon to direct, the movie is gonna blow because no one is on the same page.
Loved Norton’s somber, Bixby-ish take on the role. That being said, with Norton out, what’s Bruce Campbell up to?
Bruce Campbell? Man, I hope that you were being ironic.
I’d love to see Feige’s response to this. Not only is this professional but it’s supported with some evidence of the process. (Or testimony of the process, in any case.)
This is turning into quite a little mini-drama. Personally, I side with Norton because he was upfront with Marvel about what he wanted to do with ‘The Incredible Hulk’ before he signed on, they agreed and made the movie, and then went at the movie like the typical Hollywood studio when it came time to edit. Both Norton and Leterrier spoke out against the changes, as would be expected. Who knows how heated that all got but Feige’s little release came across as a petty response to what all happened.
maybe they’re trolling us, building anticipation for the comicon event…?
that did cross my mind, but it seems like an awfully long way to go to swerve the fans…
This is terrible. What the eff is Marvel doing being cheap basterds on a film that could be so groundbreaking for the next decade, and a huge money maker? Yo’ve got Robert Downey, Sam Jackson, Scarlett, Chris Evans (a miscast in my book), and Hemsworth Thor, and you’re gonna pull this drama tinted stunt? Fans are already outraged and I would absolutely love to see Norton in this. The guy is amazing and deserves more respect, not to be slandered as an unprofessional non-team player!
Regardless of Feige’s ego he needs to apologize to Norton and get him back on board the Avengers b4 he pisses off more Marvel fans. Of course we know its all about the money.
1st you want Norton in then you go behind his back and insult him? What a turd…
100% on Norton’s side on this (and I firmly believe that Norton’s Hulk would have done MUCH better had Ang Lee not made that turd of a movie so soon before)
Let’s raise enough hell so they listen. I mean, they listen to all the NEGATIVE stuff we say and recast based on that (cough…Krasinski)
Krasinski should have got the part.
Krasinski should have got the part.
Well this agent is definitely in the hot seat given that we could not deliver either but kudos to him for sticking up for Norton publicly.
I’m a Marvel fan from way way back but this sort of thing is really off putting. They asked to accept their reboot with Norton on the IMMEDIATE heels of the Bana one and now they are asking us to discard that one too essentially.
Not smart at all.
uh we = he in the above.
/sheepish
The Norton rep’s response is nuclear, and probably written better than the Avengers movie will be.
This is sad, sad stuff.
Number one, Marvel is a corporation concerned with one thing: Bottom line. The first Hulk grossed about 250 mil so they added a “name” actor and got another 25 mil for it. Figure with inflation and slightly higher ticket prices and that makes it a wash plus he was, at least from their point of view, a pain in the ass. So they recast it again since obviously the core audience will still go see it whoever is playing Bruce Banner.
Number two, I know the guy has a rabid fanbase but Joss Whedon is not a feature director. He’s a television writer/producer/director and a damned good one and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. But he doesn’t have the skill set or vision to direct a huge multi-million dollar movie. He should have Goyer’s role in Nolan’s Batman movies and they should bring someone in an experienced talent to work with him as a director.
Iron Man’s success is largely due to the charm of RDJ. Nothing else Favreau has done has come close and both of those movies had BIG holes in them. Joe Johnston is a journeyman hack (Jurassic Park 3 anyone) and while I love Branagh’s smaller Shakespeare stuff I just rewatched his Frankenstein. That should be enough said. Leterrier is a video director. I was willing to give him a second look and then saw Clash of the Titans.
All that said, this guy Feige sounds just like any other corporate lord type that gets all pissy when “the help” doesn’t just take what they’re given and smile.
Marvel caught lightning in a bottle with IM but they’ve been hiring on the cheap director-wise and that’s only going to end with inferior product. Clearly they’re going the penny wise pound foolish route taken by most businesses that let the bean-counters get involved in the creative end.
So anyway, the Avengers will likely be a near hit that feels like an almost-barely-if they had just-so close missed opportunity that half the fanboys will talk themselves into loving and the other half will dedicate years to bashing.
So let the Browncoat rage flow at me, deep down you know I’m right about Whedon.
You’re wrong about Whedon.
Serenity proved he can direct a big budget film and make it work.
Don’t quote me box office receipts, either.
The film is one of the best examples of Science Fiction in the last ten years.
It was reviewed very well by many prominent critics.
It didn’t find an audience in theaters, and sometimes, due to any number of reasons (like with Harvey releasing Zack and Miri on Halloween, the one day no one goes to see movies), it really isn’t the film’s fault.
You are right about Fiege and love your Ben Franklin call-back.
But Joss has shown to be pretty much good at everything he’s chosen to do, ESPECIALLY if he has control.
I’m convinced, Whedon is a genius!
Wait, I’m not. I agree the film didn’t get the support from a marketing standpoint (Btw I’ve bought the movie and series in two formats now) and I don’t want to get into it for the same reason I quit trying to argue about religion.
I will say that Serenity rode on the backs of dialogue, chemistry between the cast and audience knowledge from the series. But narrative flow stuttered and visually none of the non-space action scenes looked different than you’d see on a weekly series. It just didn’t look BIG and SCOPE and EPIC and honestly it played better in my living room than when I went to see it in the theater. And one of the best examples of sci-fi in the last ten years? Seriously? Dial it back, I can see ten sci fi movies of the 2000’s on my shelf it doesn’t hold up to.
So I guess I did get into it. Time will tell, but I’d put down real money that for a variety of reasons this film will disappoint up to and including the choice of director. I’m sure it will also make a shit-ton of money.
Ah, Marvel…You get so pissy when somebody doesn’t toe the line and take what you give them. God forbid anyone has an idea that might turn out better. Look, they want to replace Norton, fine. I think it’s a bad move, but the tenor of the Marvel press release was just so snarky, I can’t help but think they’re hiding something.
Oh, and that Joss Whedon announcement’s pretty well shot, huh?
Oh you are so right. Keep up the good commentatary Mark.
That statement lines up with everything I’ve been reading. I understand negotiations can go any which way, but Feige’s statement was so far beyond the pale that I can only conclude that he’s an enormous douchebag, and has the potential to alienate other talent to the extent that Marvel might be well off to consider getting rid of him.
I was thinking how funny it might be for them to have to recast Avengers 2 based on Feige’s douchery.
If Avengers bombs though (meaning not making $500 mil or something)… Disney’s going to fire him, going to have to
Here’s my thought… besides Feige being incredibly unprofessional and reactionary (did he really not expect Norton to respond?)… but I think Feige saw the reaction being, at least, cool to Marvel, if not negative.
Anyway… TV.
Incredible Hulk didn’t make a killing, probably hasn’t shown black yet, not with marketing. What if they want a tv series? Where better to introduce the star of the new Hulk tv show than the Avengers movie…
And cross-medium continuity, might be too hard for Marvel to resist…
They can’t do a cgi Hulk in a tv series. That kind of character animation just isn’t possible on a tv schedule. People criticized the animation in the movies, for Chrissakes.
Wow. That was an unexpected development. I side with Ed Norton. Marvel has a big vision but are coming at it poorly. It will be interesting to see if the movies succeed.
In the meantime I look forward to DC’s upcoming projects with great people at the helm and with great creative control.
Marvel’s quantity versus DC’s quality.
Marvel wanted Ed Norton. But he was being “difficult”. Wanted to rewrite script get more screentime. Abrams wanted Shatner in Star Trek but the same thing happened. Shatner’s ego got in the way and he wanted to call the shots. In regards to The Avengers all the other major players are on board. But Norton? There is one in every bunch.
Where did Feige say he wanted to rewrite the Avengers script? Like rewriting a Zak Penn script is a bad idea anyway.
Everybody wants Norton. If you can get him then why wouldn’t you? Wasn’t the vision of Marvel (a good vision, btw) to be the first movie to bring in other franchise movies into one big movie? Marvel is going to drop the ball here by not having Norton as the Hulk. What gives?
Does it really matter who plays Bruce Banner?
We know from James Bond, Batman, Star Trek and even the previous Hulk that more than one actor can play the same character, and do it well.
Also consider, given that the Avengers will also feature Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, AND possibly Ant Man, Wasp, Hawkeye, AND one or two major villains AND the Hulk will be CGI, how much screen time is Bruce Banner (and the actor playing him) going to get anyway?
Disagree. All those examples are proof that every actor is NOT created equal.
1. As a fan, if you could have Ed Norton or not have Ed Norton in the film, wouldn’t you want Ed Norton? 2. It says bad things about Marvel that they would diss the guy in such a public way. Why don’t you tell him flat-out that he can’t edit the script? And if he says no, say you parted amicably due to “creative differences”. You can tell from Norton’s agent this was a huge surprise to them.
Yep, the media messing things up again, misconstruing the truth. Whether Norton plays the role or not the role will still be well-cast and the movie still promising. Freakin’ jerks. It’s just a shame that Norton’s tremendous acting will not be a part of it.
How did the media misconstrue anything? They’ve essentially been posting press statements from Marvel and Ed Norton’s camp.
yeah, sometimes it seems they dont have a clue of what theyre doing… fuck man i really thought this was going to happen
“Marvel thinks they know all and are giving so much money to Downey Jr., who is the most overrated actor working today, that they won’t give Norton what he’s worth. Say what you want about WB and DC but at least they’re getting top-notch talent attached to their properties and not being cheap bastards about it. Oh yea, and Iron Man 2 sucked….hard!!!”
Youre an idiot, remember the whole “Justice League” they tried to pull off with a bunch of no names taking the parts of people they had for the roles already. This isnt the first time Norton has been called out for being a dick, learn something.
That was a Justice League reboot that was scrapped (key point). A reboot, as in, all-new. It was also scrapped before it was ever really started. Anyways, I’d rather it not get made because it wasn’t right, then it get made and then remade in 2 years because it was crap.
I’m actually kind of glad they’re going with someone else. I didn’t like Ed as the hulk, nor Bana for that matter.
They’ll now pick an actor who can also work well with the other cast, so there will at least be Chemistry if they miss the mark again.
I set up a poll to see who should play Banner / Hulk after the official news hit Norton was out.
So far “They should have kept Norton” is in the lead with joint second being Eric Bana, Simon Pegg, Billy Crudup.
Personally I think Neil Patrick Harris could make a great Banner plus he has history with Whedon.
Simon Pegg or Neil Patrick Harris??? Those are some of the WORST ideas I’ve ever heard!
I’m very calmly gonna boycott The Avengers Movie. I vote with my dollar.
Forget marvel, I loved Edward Norton as The Hulk. RDJ’s presence is now the only thing that will lead me to the movie theater to see this.
Their loss to be honest. Edward Norton is amazing. A douche, but amazing.
Too bad, I liked Norton in this film. But here’s a top 10 I think would work as the new Hulk; [slashwire.wordpress.com]
Whomever concocted that hitlist of ill-fitting morons needs their broadband disconnecting and laptop confiscated! Not one of those ‘actors’ tessellates the role of banner, least of all physically!
If Norton is to be replaced, which is looking ever more likely (I’m holding on to the notion that this can be fixed) then I’d like the role to go to someone that matches Norton in the acting department and at least bares a resemblance to Banner (unlike that laughable laundry list)!
Think Sharlto Copely, David Tennant or Paddy Considine and not Ryan Phillipe, Jamie Bell or Emile Hirsch!
Executives are bottom feeders. In 50 years time, whose name is going to get a round of applause on the In Memoriam reel at the Oscars — Edward Norton or Kevin Feige?
And they KNOW they make shit movies as well. Ask any executive what their favorite movies of all time are. They’re not going to say ‘Night At The Museum 2’ or ‘Did You Hear About The Morgans?’. They’ll list a whole bunch of movies like The Godfather that were made during a time when the creative people were tellingbthe execs to go fuck themselves.
Now ask the same execs how many of their all-time favorite movies they would greenlight if they were bought to them today.
The Godafther wouldn’t get off the ground unless it had Shia Labeouf attached and had gone through the digestive systems of fifty hack writers like David Goyer.
We are desperately overdue for another auteur Renaissance like the 70s. There’s a very good reason why movies before and after have been slim pickings for quality: executives.
Bah. Who cares. All the ballsy and quality storytelling is happening on TV now anyway. Maybe Hollywood filmmaking deserves to die off in favor of TV.
No offense to the other actors but Ed Norton…. best actor of the bunch. Fight Club, the Illusionist and American History X. If they are going for a better actor I hope they got a spade and a can of frebreeze cos Brando’s dead.
Bwah! Edward Norton receives his due–and his due is that he is finally revealed to be a nutty pain in the ass to have to deal with.
REVAMP IT I SAY!!!! I wanna see The HULK not Bruce Banner!
But, i wanna see an much IMPROVED HULK too. Both designs and execution of the beast have been piss poor at best!
However…. SHARLTO COPLEY for Banner! = WIN!
Team Norton. Marvel making a film has all of the maturity and insight of your high school drama club. Think twice, Joss!
You suck shit, Marvel. Get some brains back in your head and re-hire Norton after making a public apology. You idiots.
There’s a reason Norton doesn’t get cast in big movies much despite his enormous talent.
He is a huge pain in the ass.
He thinks he knows better than everyone — no matter who they are.
And the idea that Whedon wanted Norton is hilarious. No one hates difficult actors more than Whedon. So they had a cordial lunch? Big deal. Whedon knew what to expect with Norton — it’s why he has no problem with this move at all.
Folks, I love Norton as an actor.
But everyone in town knows this is karma for years of bad behavior.
Well this sucks I’m sad to hear about this I thought Edward Norton was perfect as Bruce Banner. He in my opinion was more believable in the role then Eric Bana
I love edward norton, he’s always been a favorite of mine and I thought he was perfect as Banner. Terrible mistake. I’ll wait ’til it’s on DVD. What are they thinking??? Obviously they had some hollywood dispute behind closed doors. Edward wants the role. He should have it.
This is about money plain and simple, Edward Norton played should have been brought back to play the hulk!
Not sure if anyone mentioned this…but didn’t Norton argue over “The Incredible Hulk”‘s final cut and actually make his own cut that he wanted the studio to go with over the director or that didn’t happen?!
Could this be why they don’t want Norton and never made another Hulk film with him.. Norton is a star but he doesn’t have to be paid on a Tom Hanks level..
something tells me it has less to do with money and more to do with having less problems… or maybe they just felt like a new actor would be better but it’s weird b/c Whedon seemed to want norton?
This just isnâ€™t fair. They’re making film-making history for god’s sake. History of the comic book superhero. They have something powerful in their hands, and at first it seemed to be building into something that would make a Marvel fan leak from every orifice they have. But now that glory seems to be fading.
This is a whole new step, uncharted territory in the film-making world, so the least they could do is hold continuity. They treat this like any other financial endeavor, but itâ€™s not. They should see this as the Godhead of all comic book movies, and treat it that way, careful not to mess it up.
I can only hope 3 things.
1) Marvel is hiding something great from the fan community that will hopefully make up for any mistakes they make.
2) If Ed Norton is really let go, whoever replaces him, and more importantly, how they approach the replacement, is acceptable to not just the fans, but anyone who’s watching.
3) Avengers doesnâ€™t suck.
Looks like marvel put themsevles in a rock and a hard place
I want to believe that this is all an elaborate ruse to lead into announcing Norton at ComicCon. But that’s too much.
I thought the same, given the timing and all. I mean, Marvel have had since the Hulk issues to say they’ll no longer work with Norton and we hear things were progressing well only a couple of months ago. Now suddenly, a week away from Comic-Con, he’s not on the team… If this is all a joke I’ll be damned impressed!
Of course, that’s my hopeless optimism talking.
Support Norton on Facebook!
damn, this movie is doomed without Ed Norton like the last airbender’s improper cast.
bullshit! the whole point of hulk was a weak slim looking man turns into this big muscle man..but instead they cast mast ruffalo who is kinda bulky and he turns into this bulky huge being ..pointless i say its pointless! 1st turnoff from Avengers!atleast should have cast Adrian Brody :(