The very bright trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising brings back the Jaegers from the Guillermo Del Toro monster fest for another attempt to cancel the apocalypse. It seems that it didn’t stick the first time around, so now John Boyega and a few others will jump back into their slick, updated mechs to slice alien monsters and other mechs into tiny pieces to save the planet.
It seems like the sequel will try to outdo its predecessor with bigger battles and more wild robot designs, but the film is also trying to carry a lot of plans on it shoulders according to director Steven S. DeKnight. In an interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub at New York Comic-Con, DeKnight pointed out that there was still a penciled in plan to bring together Pacific Rim, Godzilla, and Kong under one roof for a film, using their shared space under the Legendary film banner:
“I won’t say there’s an Easter Egg but there’s been a lot of discussion about that possibility [of crossing over]. Look I think it would be fantastic to have the Pacific Rim universe join Legendary’s Monster Universe, it seems like a natural step. And part of the big overall plan after the third movie we’ve talked about is that could happen, it’s always a possibility. It’s by far not a certainty; it’s merely theoretical at this point, but as a fan myself I would love to see that happen.”
PR is in the future, I’m already teetering on the edge of my suspension of disbelief that Kong could make it to present day to fight Godzilla. You also have the problem posed by the fact that the entire plot of the first Godzilla is him(?) coming back to defend the threat of the Mutos. Wouldn’t Godzilla have appeared at the first sign of the Kaiju?
Okay. I’ll stop overthinking this now.