Legendary

The very bright trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising brings back the Jaegers from the Guillermo Del Toro monster fest for another attempt to cancel the apocalypse. It seems that it didn’t stick the first time around, so now John Boyega and a few others will jump back into their slick, updated mechs to slice alien monsters and other mechs into tiny pieces to save the planet.

It seems like the sequel will try to outdo its predecessor with bigger battles and more wild robot designs, but the film is also trying to carry a lot of plans on it shoulders according to director Steven S. DeKnight. In an interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub at New York Comic-Con, DeKnight pointed out that there was still a penciled in plan to bring together Pacific Rim, Godzilla, and Kong under one roof for a film, using their shared space under the Legendary film banner: