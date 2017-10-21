The Director Of ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Is Still Game For That Monster Crossover With Godzilla And Kong

10.21.17 16 mins ago

Legendary

The very bright trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising brings back the Jaegers from the Guillermo Del Toro monster fest for another attempt to cancel the apocalypse. It seems that it didn’t stick the first time around, so now John Boyega and a few others will jump back into their slick, updated mechs to slice alien monsters and other mechs into tiny pieces to save the planet.

It seems like the sequel will try to outdo its predecessor with bigger battles and more wild robot designs, but the film is also trying to carry a lot of plans on it shoulders according to director Steven S. DeKnight. In an interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub at New York Comic-Con, DeKnight pointed out that there was still a penciled in plan to bring together Pacific Rim, Godzilla, and Kong under one roof for a film, using their shared space under the Legendary film banner:

“I won’t say there’s an Easter Egg but there’s been a lot of discussion about that possibility [of crossing over]. Look I think it would be fantastic to have the Pacific Rim universe join Legendary’s Monster Universe, it seems like a natural step. And part of the big overall plan after the third movie we’ve talked about is that could happen, it’s always a possibility. It’s by far not a certainty; it’s merely theoretical at this point, but as a fan myself I would love to see that happen.”

