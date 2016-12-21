the legend @jessemechanic A photo posted by LM (@emotionaladvicekid) on Dec 18, 2016 at 11:41am PST

If you live in New York, you know that you can’t throw a brick without hitting a licensed psychotherapist ready to help you get a grip on your life and get over your demons. But psychotherapy is expensive and it takes a long time. That’s where 11-year-old Ciro Ortiz comes in.

Ortiz isn’t a licensed psychologist, he’s not even in the seventh grade. But that doesn’t mean he’s not wise beyond his years. And a few weeks ago, the budding entrepreneur decided to start sharing his wisdom with the huddled masses on the subway. Not by wandering through the cars demanding payment for advice, but by setting up his own office on the Bedford Avenue stop.

Sitting at a card table, he charges people looking for some emotional guidance two bucks a pop for five minutes of his time. Even if you tried to go for a fifty-minute hour (although Ortiz probably wouldn’t stand for it) it would still be 20 bucks to most therapists’ $150.

Why’s an 11-year-old shilling out advice on the weekends instead of playing video games or chilling with his friends? Ortiz told The New York Post that offering his wisdom to those who need it is a “good way to give back and make money.”