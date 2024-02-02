Peanut butter and jelly, gin and tonic, Scottsdale and a winter wellness vacay – some things belong together, ya know? While I’ve enjoyed traveling in The Grand Canyon State during all seasons, there is nothing like leaving my home in Colorado bundled up only to land in sunny Arizona, peel off my outer layers, and pop on my sun hat for some rest and rejuvenation during the winter months. This past December, I escaped winter’s icy grasp early, spending some time enjoying the warm weather, great food, outdoor recreation, spa treatments, and luxurious Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows for a few days. The resort offered the perfect balance of upscale and sleek while still feeling down-to-earth and relaxing – just what a weekend snowbird wants in a resort. Drawing inspiration from iconic designers and mid-century artists, Andaz is ideal for focusing on wellness and spurring creativity as the new year begins with inspiring surroundings, luxurious amenities, and several pools to enjoy a cocktail beside (because, hey, sometimes that’s the self-care we need). Here is what I loved about it, and why you will too: WHY IT’S AWESOME: The thing you’ll notice first when driving onto the Andaz Scottsdale property is the aesthetic. It’s the kind of place that doesn’t have an Instagram “spot” — rather, the entire property is the spot. But it’s not cheesy; the lines are sleek and modern but timeless. The landscaping around the property is southwestern but minimal, with cacti dotting the well-manicured meandering paths. The interiors are mid-century and artistic, with inspired details and large, light-filled bathrooms. For lack of a more exciting word, it feels truly like a retreat – but it’s conveniently just minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and Old Town Scottsdale. IN-HOUSE FOOD AND DRINK: Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen at Andaz Scottsdale is a restaurant I’d highly recommend regardless of whether you are staying on property – the highest praise for a hotel or resort dining option, if you ask me. The evening vibe is dark and sleek, often with live music, a lively bar, a chefs’ exhibition kitchen, and a gorgeous patio with views over Camelback Mountain. The Meditteranean menu at Weft & Warp is just eclectic enough and incredibly well curated, with inventive cocktails made using fresh local ingredients. On my last visit, I enjoyed the Half Roasted Chicken with endive kale salad and lemon thyme vinaigrette, with a side of Potato Purée – made with Yukon gold, mascarpone, gruyere, chives and topped with truffle butter that I’m still dreaming about. I’d stay on the property for brunch and head back to Weft & Warp to sit on the patio, enjoy a Froot Loops Cappucino (with Froot Loop infused milk that is much more nuanced and elevated than you might imagine), egg white omelet, or a Chilaquiles Verdes.

Food and drinks are also available at the stunning Turquoise Pool. The poolside service was truly exceptional and a great way to spend some downtime as the year begins. I’d go for a frozen Rise of the Phoenix – mango-habanero-infused vodka, mango, with a prickly pear swirl – and the chicken shawarma wrap on a lazy pool day. AMENITIES: Private entrances

Private patios

Outdoor showers in select rooms

Fully stocked bars in the room

Pet-friendly

Access to Cattle Track Art Compound and individual artists’ studios

Yoga, meditation, and fitness classes

Seasonal welcome beverage

House car service within a three-mile radius

Filtered water bottle refill stations

Electric vehicle charging stations

24-Hour Fitness Center

Access to resort bicycles, recreational center activities and lawn games

Evening turndown and daily housekeeping

Three pools Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary While wellness isn’t all spa days, massages, and hot tubs – they definitely contribute to my overall wellness plan. So, of course, I was excited to visit the award-winning Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary at Andaz Scottsdale. I spent an entire afternoon lounging at the spa pool with some sparkling wine and a magazine after one of the best massages of my life. The staff was incredibly helpful and courteous, and the vibes were clean, sleek, and artistic, with luxurious amenities and beautiful views. I can’t wait to go back for another treatment. ROOM TYPES: There are several room types – and 185 bungalows and suites for guests to enjoy. While the property feels expansive, at the same time, it doesn’t feel crowded, with ample parking, green space, and amenities dotted throughout it. Bungalows One of the main accommodation types on the 23-acre property is the bungalows with mid-century modern decor, ample space, high ceilings, and natural light. Inspired by design icons Charles and Ray Eames and Florence Knoll, bungalows offer outdoor patios and local art. Suites I loved spending time on the private patio of my Saarinen Studio King Suite at sunrise and sunset with a drink, watching the light reflect on Camelback Mountain in the distance. The suite was inspired by legendary architect and industrial designer Eero Saarinen, who famously designed the Gateway Arch in St. Louis (now a major US National Park) and the iconic Womb Chair (that’s in each Saarinen Studio King Suite). The bathroom is a stand-out, with a large skylight, a huge shower with multiple shower heads, and a spacious countertop with luxury amenities. Other suites offer private Turquoise Pool cabanas, outdoor showers, multiple bathrooms, in-room Tonal smart-gym systems, and cruiser bikes. The Retreat For a more private “resort within a resort” experience, 20 bungalows and a villa are situated around a private pool in The Retreat section of Andaz. The bungalows in The Retreat mirror those in the other portions of the resort but in a more exclusive area ideal for large gatherings, or wedding parties. Also in this exclusive enclave is Albers House, a sizeable residential-style villa inspired by artist Josef Albers that boasts two main suites, living and dining areas, an in-room gym, retractable walls, cruiser bikes, two bathrooms, soaking tub, outdoor shower, and outdoor firepit and grill.