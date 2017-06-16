How Amazon Buying Out Whole Foods Changes The Grocery Game

Senior Contributor
06.16.17

Uproxx

As you’ve likely heard by now, Amazon has made an enormous bid to be your grocery store. It just bought Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion, which will pair well with the Dash Wand, a gadget you stick to your fridge and yell your grocery order at.

It’s fun to read about, but what does this mean for your day to day? A lot of change, and surprisingly quickly.

Grocery Delivery Is Becoming A Thing

The biggest change is that you can expect your grocery chain to suddenly be intensely interested in delivering your food. Grocery delivery has been a Silicon Valley darling, and one of Amazon’s preoccupations, for a while. And with reason: Grocery shopping is a trillion dollar industry, and a task ripe for “disrupting.” Most of us don’t particularly want to spend an hour going through the aisles of a windowless building listening to the world’s most inoffensive Spotify playlist.

Every grocery store will watch Amazon’s moves closely, and likely imitate them.

Around The Web

TAGSAMAZONFOODgrocerieswhole foods

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 15 hours ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 24 hours ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 3 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP