As you’ve likely heard by now, Amazon has made an enormous bid to be your grocery store. It just bought Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion, which will pair well with the Dash Wand, a gadget you stick to your fridge and yell your grocery order at.
It’s fun to read about, but what does this mean for your day to day? A lot of change, and surprisingly quickly.
Grocery Delivery Is Becoming A Thing
The biggest change is that you can expect your grocery chain to suddenly be intensely interested in delivering your food. Grocery delivery has been a Silicon Valley darling, and one of Amazon’s preoccupations, for a while. And with reason: Grocery shopping is a trillion dollar industry, and a task ripe for “disrupting.” Most of us don’t particularly want to spend an hour going through the aisles of a windowless building listening to the world’s most inoffensive Spotify playlist.
Every grocery store will watch Amazon’s moves closely, and likely imitate them.
This is great news for those in monogamous relationships with avocados.