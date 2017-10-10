Getty Image

The New York Times broke the story of Harvey Weinstein‘s abusive, lecherous behavior towards ingénues and assistants nearly a week ago, and every day following its publication has welcomed fresh celebs, victims, and deniers into the discussion. Once voice not to be overlooked is Anthony Bourdain’s. Always one to err on the side of blunt honesty, Bourdain is currently keeping it real — like real real — on Twitter.

On October 6th, he made his first Twitter reference to Weinstein, posting a link to an article on The Daily Beast and attacking Hollywood for enabling the mogul’s continued abuse. When comments made it clear that followers didn’t understand who he was referencing in his initial tweet he broke it down, writing “And to be clear: I’m talking about all the people who knew and said nothing -and those who are STILL staying silent. NOT his victims.”

No. When it comes to the victims, he has been nothing but supportive, admonishing others for failing to do the same.

.@rosemcgowan has been way out in front of this thing . Took a lot of courage. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 7, 2017

Where’s the loud, vocal support for these women? Mostly a shameful silence https://t.co/vWc63nd7bU — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 7, 2017