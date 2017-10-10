Anthony Bourdain Has Entered The Harvey Weinstein Fray And He Brought His Knives

#Anthony Bourdain #Twitter #Food
10.10.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

The New York Times broke the story of Harvey Weinstein‘s abusive, lecherous behavior towards ingénues and assistants nearly a week ago, and every day following its publication has welcomed fresh celebs, victims, and deniers into the discussion. Once voice not to be overlooked is Anthony Bourdain’s. Always one to err on the side of blunt honesty, Bourdain is currently keeping it real — like real real — on Twitter.

On October 6th, he made his first Twitter reference to Weinstein, posting a link to an article on The Daily Beast and attacking Hollywood for enabling the mogul’s continued abuse. When comments made it clear that followers didn’t understand who he was referencing in his initial tweet he broke it down, writing “And to be clear: I’m talking about all the people who knew and said nothing -and those who are STILL staying silent. NOT his victims.”

No. When it comes to the victims, he has been nothing but supportive, admonishing others for failing to do the same.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anthony Bourdain#Twitter#Food
TAGSanthony bourdainFOODHARVEY WEINSTEINSEXUAL ASSAULTTwitter

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 5 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 5 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP