People will apparently take selfies anywhere and anytime the moment seems possible. This includes a loved one’s funeral and the 9/11 memorial to name a few, with no care about who or what gets hurt in the process. There’s also an alarming amount of people who have died while taking selfies, proving that not even death can ward people away from turning the camera on themselves.

Now we have a lady finding out that selfies also carry a hefty fiscal price tag if they’re not done carefully. A Los Angeles exhibit for British artist Simon Birch became the setting for disaster after a women knelt down too close to the podiums he had set up, knocking them over and creating a domino effect.