Is Jon Snow Azor Ahai? | In Theory

This Girl’s Art Gallery Selfie Goes Terribly Wrong And Allegedly Causes $200,000 In Damages

#Selfies
07.15.17 20 mins ago

People will apparently take selfies anywhere and anytime the moment seems possible. This includes a loved one’s funeral and the 9/11 memorial to name a few, with no care about who or what gets hurt in the process. There’s also an alarming amount of people who have died while taking selfies, proving that not even death can ward people away from turning the camera on themselves.

Now we have a lady finding out that selfies also carry a hefty fiscal price tag if they’re not done carefully. A Los Angeles exhibit for British artist Simon Birch became the setting for disaster after a women knelt down too close to the podiums he had set up, knocking them over and creating a domino effect.

YouTube

Around The Web

TOPICS#Selfies
TAGSart exhibitsDangerous SelfiesSELFIES

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 22 hours ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP