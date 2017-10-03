De-Stress Your Life With These Five Mindfulness And Meditation Apps

Stress is at the center of every American life. But we can ease that stress away from us with a regular meditation practice. But, if you’re not sure where to start, or want something a bit more focused than your current practice, turn to these five apps.
Headspace
Need to get started? Headspace has an excellent beginner’s program of ten-minute sessions that get you used to practice and settled in what’s best for you. They can also offer you a good grip on where to go once it’s done. Above the beginner level, it’s a paid app, but whether you choose to stick with it or prefer to switch to another app, it’s a good starting point.
Calm
Calm is all about fitting mindfulness into your busy day. Whether it’s a three-minute session on your coffee break or a 25-minute session to settle before bed, it’s got the tools. Also highly useful is the Daily Calm, a guided meditation you can use at the beginning or end of your day to de-stress and either get going or set settled.
