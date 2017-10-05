Which Donuts Should Survive The Great Dunkin’ Purge?

#Dunkin Donuts #Food
Dunkin’ Donuts is about to dunk on some of its donuts. The pastry-and-coffee outlet, facing down Starbucks, McDonalds, and your local bespoke artisanal donut shop, is about to turf at least a third of its permanent menu of donuts, possibly even half. Though, to be fair, the current menu is staggering.

Some of these donuts will survive this great pasty purge: People will eat anything with chocolate frosting on it, and good ol’ glazed isn’t going anywhere. It’s the more unusual donuts, the cult favorites, that need our support. Besides, as you’ll see below, it’s the quirky donuts the tiny bakeries are turning out. So, for Dunky’s future and our tastebuds, here are ten donuts that deserve to stay.

Lemon

Donuts are sweet, sweet, sweet. But the snap of lemon in a lemon donut brings it back and gives it a tang you don’t often find in fast food places. Donuts need to be different, and some tart lemon is a good start.

Marble Frosted

Powering up!!! 😊 😚 😊 #CampSawibreakfast #cappucino #marblefrosteddonut

A post shared by Joyce Grantoza Mercado (@kj_mercado27) on

Chocolate and vanilla are common flavors for a reason, and they often enhance each other. Ever left the vanilla out of a chocolate cake?

It’s easy to write off the Marble Frosted as a gimmick donut, but it’s a different taste from the rest.

Cinnamon Guava

Yes, it sounds goofy. Cinnamon is a spice from Asia, and guava is from central America. The two were never meant to meet. But they’re not a taste you’ll soon forget.

