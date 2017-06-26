We all have a favorite ice cream flavor. Sure, we’ll try a new scoop every now and then, venturing into the wilds of sweet meets savory, but there’s always that one we crave above the rest. Is there any way to pick one, unequivocal best?
No, probably not. Luckily, the people over at Ranker love debating matters of taste. They asked their users to rank their favorite ice cream flavors and 91,000 votes later a solid top ten emerged. It’s hard to argue with the tastiness of these picks because… well, we’re talking about ice cream here. So it’s all kinda awesome. Let’s dive in…
10. PEANUT BUTTER CUP
Chocolate, peanut butter, and ice cream together at last. Let’s all face it, we have Dairy Queen Blizzards to thank for this concoction of wonder foods into a single wonderful ice cream. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with vanilla ice cream will always have a place in our hearts.
French Vanilla is actually #1. Simple. Clean. Fresh. Uncontaminated by chunks of other things. You order French Vanilla and you’re making a pact with the Vanilla gods. They’re really apologetic about the vanilla shortage this year, ya’ll.
I’m not gonna lie, I love vanilla. But I always have it with something. Rarely on its own…
Couldn’t pick a favorite but most store-bought ice cream is not very good. Like frozen pizza, it’s a poor substitute for the real deal. Fresh made is the way to go.
Pistachio with fresh pistachios!
Chocolate chip mint!
Pistachio with hazelnut from a real ice cream spot is bliss.