We all have a favorite ice cream flavor. Sure, we’ll try a new scoop every now and then, venturing into the wilds of sweet meets savory, but there’s always that one we crave above the rest. Is there any way to pick one, unequivocal best?

No, probably not. Luckily, the people over at Ranker love debating matters of taste. They asked their users to rank their favorite ice cream flavors and 91,000 votes later a solid top ten emerged. It’s hard to argue with the tastiness of these picks because… well, we’re talking about ice cream here. So it’s all kinda awesome. Let’s dive in…

10. PEANUT BUTTER CUP

Chocolate, peanut butter, and ice cream together at last. Let’s all face it, we have Dairy Queen Blizzards to thank for this concoction of wonder foods into a single wonderful ice cream. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with vanilla ice cream will always have a place in our hearts.