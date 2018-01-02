Ring In The New Year With January’s Best Beers

#Best Beers Of The Month #Gateway Drinks #New Years Eve #Drinks #Beer #Food
Life Writer
01.02.18

iStockphoto

Happy New Year to all you beer lovers! It’s a great time of year for beer. Winter is still in full swing, which means deeply spicy winter ales are all the rage. It also means breweries are putting out some serious stouts and porters — the dark stuff if you will — to keep us warm as the snow (or rain) falls throughout January.

Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and available this January. Some of them are easier to find and have larger distribution; some of them you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover.

Either way, a good beer is always worth the effort! Happy hunting!

HOP BULLET Double IPA — SIERRA NEVADA

Excited to see what this new beer does for us! #sierranevada #beer #hopbullet #ipa

A post shared by Tyler (@tylerlowman_91) on

This one’s all in the name. Hop Bullet gives you a blast of hop with every single sip. The double IPA is hopped with Magnum hops and then hop-deepened with lupulin dust (the hop equivalent of weed shake). It’s a bold, pine-forward ale with hints of citrus in the background and a hefty eight percent ABV to keep you tipsy ’til February.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best Beers Of The Month#Gateway Drinks#New Years Eve#Drinks#Beer#Food
TAGSBEERBEST BEERS OF THE MONTHcraft beerDRINKSFOODGateway drinksNEW YEAR'S EVE

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP