Welcome to October! This is the month where the frost starts greeting you every morning as you start the day. The air start to cool. The nights are growing longer. And you need a great beer to enjoy all that waning nature. Don’t worry, we’ve got your back.
We’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released this October. Some of them are easier to find and have larger distribution. Some of them you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. A good beer is always worth the effort! Happy hunting!
Enjoy By 10.31.17 IPA — Stone Brewing
Stone’s ‘Enjoy By’ IPAs have become a crowd-pleasing favorite among the mega-craft brewer’s accolades. The double IPA is a heavy hitting beer with a lot of IBUs and an ABV of 9.4 percent. It’s gonna get you buzzing in one or two glasses. The beer is very West Coast IPA, with good hits of tangerine and floral juicy edges followed by a distinct pine resin funkiness that IPA lovers covet. It ends dry and hides its alcohol well. Overall, this is the hop lovers beer that’s fresh made every 90 days or so.
Verpasst nicht unsere super exklusiven und privaten Biertastings am 17. September zu unserem 1. Geburtstag! 🍺 Die letzten Tickets gibt es hier: http://bit.ly/SBB1stAnniversary — Don’t miss out this amazing opportunity of special and private beer tastings on our 1st anniversary celebration on September 17th! 🍺 Purchase the last available tickets here: http://bit.ly/SBB1stAnniversary
“Pecan Pie Porter” by Clown Shoes.