Chase Down These Awesome New Beers This October

#Best Beers Of The Month #Gateway Drinks #Beer #Food
Life Writer
09.29.17

Instagram/Stone Brewing

Welcome to October! This is the month where the frost starts greeting you every morning as you start the day. The air start to cool. The nights are growing longer. And you need a great beer to enjoy all that waning nature. Don’t worry, we’ve got your back.

We’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released this October. Some of them are easier to find and have larger distribution. Some of them you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. A good beer is always worth the effort! Happy hunting!

Enjoy By 10.31.17 IPA — Stone Brewing

Stone’s ‘Enjoy By’ IPAs have become a crowd-pleasing favorite among the mega-craft brewer’s accolades. The double IPA is a heavy hitting beer with a lot of IBUs and an ABV of 9.4 percent. It’s gonna get you buzzing in one or two glasses. The beer is very West Coast IPA, with good hits of tangerine and floral juicy edges followed by a distinct pine resin funkiness that IPA lovers covet. It ends dry and hides its alcohol well. Overall, this is the hop lovers beer that’s fresh made every 90 days or so.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best Beers Of The Month#Gateway Drinks#Beer#Food
TAGSBEERBEST BEERS OF THE MONTHcraft beerDrinkFOODGateway drinks

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 3 hours ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP