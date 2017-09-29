Instagram/Stone Brewing

Welcome to October! This is the month where the frost starts greeting you every morning as you start the day. The air start to cool. The nights are growing longer. And you need a great beer to enjoy all that waning nature. Don’t worry, we’ve got your back.

We’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released this October. Some of them are easier to find and have larger distribution. Some of them you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. A good beer is always worth the effort! Happy hunting!

Enjoy By 10.31.17 IPA — Stone Brewing

Too early for Christmas decorations, but we have no problem if you want to break out the Halloween box. @Stone.EnjoyBy 10.31.17 IPA is shipping out this week across the country. A post shared by Stone Brewing (@stonebrewing) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Stone’s ‘Enjoy By’ IPAs have become a crowd-pleasing favorite among the mega-craft brewer’s accolades. The double IPA is a heavy hitting beer with a lot of IBUs and an ABV of 9.4 percent. It’s gonna get you buzzing in one or two glasses. The beer is very West Coast IPA, with good hits of tangerine and floral juicy edges followed by a distinct pine resin funkiness that IPA lovers covet. It ends dry and hides its alcohol well. Overall, this is the hop lovers beer that’s fresh made every 90 days or so.