The Best Celebrations In The US And Mexico For Dia De Los Muertos

If you read the headline, “Día de los Muertos” and thought to yourself, “Ah! Mexican Halloween!,” well, you would be wrong. Día de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” is a Mexican tradition began by the Aztecs in central America more than 3,000 years ago, to celebrate (not mourn) the lives of deceased loved ones.

Spaniards who arrived in the Americas in the early 16th century viewed the celebrations as sacrilegious and tried their best to stamp it out in the name of Christianity, not realizing that the day was not about worshipping the dead, it was about learning to laugh at death instead of fear it. Families of the dead create ofrendas, or altars — in honor of those who have passed on — replete with ornate flowers, photos, candles, and little something special that family member would have loved, like a favorite food or item of clothing, and for some, a shot of mezcal.

Today,Dia de los Muertos is still evolving and elements of it have mixed with the pagan celebration of Halloween as well as the Catholic traditions of All Saints Day and All Souls Day, spanning from October 31 – November 2. Since the holiday is celebrated most widely in Mexico and the US, we tracked down the best places to party in those two countries.

Zozocolco de Hidalgo, Veracruz, Mexico

NOVEMBER 1

What better place to celebrate a Mexican tradition than Mexico? Zozocolco, in the state of Veracruz, is no stranger to festivals, so it’s no wonder the city throws one heck of a Día de los Muertos celebration. Visit Mexico calls the city’s festival “unequalled,” as it is more of a cultural festival than it is simply a celebration for the day. The city honors those who have passed on with the usual flowers, candles, and food, but also offers a calaveritas contest where writers can share brief poems, either mocking or revering death, or honoring deceased loved ones.

Also on the activity list are totonaco lessons, where visitors can learn phrases and how to count in the language of the native Totonac peoples of the eastern coastal and mountainous regions of Mexico. Revelers can then enjoy folk music of the indigenous Huastec peoples of Gulf of Mexico who are known for playing the huapanguera — aka the little guitar we see being played in mariachi bands. Día de los Muertos in Zozocolco not only honors people who are no longer with us; it honors traditions and tribes that are dwindling and seeks to bring them back into the light, even if just for a couple of days.