A Chef Bragged About ‘Spiking’ A Vegan Meal And All Hell Broke Loose

There seems to be a general consensus that vegans are annoying. I get it. I do. I have been vegetarian my entire life. I was vegan for about five years. Militantly vegan. Like, PETA-level vegan. Put weird stickers about dead animals on meat at the grocery store vegan. I was annoying. And, people had the option to avoid me or to say, “Alia, stop being annoying.” However, no one in that entire time took it upon themselves to intentionally give me animal products to put me in my place. Because while my behavior was annoying, “spiking” my food is clearly worse.
That isn’t the case for the vegan diners who incurred the wrath of Laura Goodman, chef and co-owner of Carlini in Shropshire (England). On December 29th, the chef took to a private group called Boring Group to vent her spleen — declaring “Spiked a vegan a few hours ago.” Other members of the group had questions about this, so she expounded: “Pious, judgmental vegan (who I spent all day cooking for) has gone to bed, still believing she’s a vegan.”
Well friends… that can’t be good.
People continued pressing for answers until Goodman added to her story. First, she amended her statement. “Actually I should have said ‘they’re’ not a vegan … not ‘she’s,'” — thus changing the number of spikees from a single terrible vegan to a mass of them. Then, she added, “Started with asking me to telephone them, over Christmas, to discuss the dietary requirements of their guests within a set time frame, and ended with me wondering why I’m explaining this simplistic post to a pious c—.” She obviously didn’t expect pushback from the group and rather than examine her own behavior, she turned on them.
If you are playing internet villain bingo at home, make sure you marked off violated a professional trust, boasted about it to virtual strangers, became defensive, and lashed out. You know what happens next: THE SHIT GOES VIRAL.
Now, vegans and non-vegans alike are flooding Trip Advisor, Yelp, Facebook, and Twitter with their low opinions of Goodman and her actions. They are even taking to the telephone to directly level death threats at the chef, which her fiancee (and co-owner of the restaurant) says is making her “suicidal.” He has also started backpedaling for her, insisting she merely gave her vegan customers a pizza Margherita with mozzarella.
Even if that is the case, you have to disclose it’s not vegan cheese when people who called you ahead of time and explained their dietary needs order it, you dink.
“However, no one in that entire time took it upon themselves to intentionally give me animal products to put me in my place.”
Not that you know of.
I actually thought about it when I was writing it and felt a little icky.
dick move by the chef.
but still funny.
Yes, just as funny when you find out they served you human flesh BB or Golden Retriever roast
Depends on the taste. If they replace my cow/pig/chicken with human or dog, the human or dog better taste better. If not, yea I’d be pissed about the deception.
You missed the part about the guests asking the chef to call them over Christmas to discuss their dietary needs. That’s an asshole move from the client. Not an excuse for what the chef did, but a rationale. Thing is, seems like people with dietary needs expect the rest of the world to cater to their personal choices. Again, not an excuse, but not everyone is going to agree to play your game. Expect that, and respect it.
Now, what this chef did is basically the same thing as people jerking off into your food. Not cool on any level, and breaking that trust should result in severe consequences.
PS: Way to live up to vegan sterotypes Alia, by trying to make the article all about you. First whole paragraph, nothing but YOU!
I may not be vegan, but I will always be fucking annoying. Viva la annoyance!
What? How the hell do you know what they talked about? It very well could have been the customer asking about ingredients in order to decide if they wanted to eat there or not. Nowhere does it say that the customer demanded the chef cook differently, or make a special menu, or cater to their needs at all. Just that they discussed dietary restrictions.
It’s not a matter of breaking trust either. It’s about breaking duty, which is going to get this chef sued big time.
And?????? They’re in business to make money off vegans. Nothing strange at all
First off, the writer of this article was NEVER vegan. Vegans don’t go back to paying for suffering, torture, mutilation, dismemberment and death to a sentient being. Disgusted ready that BS
Hey, have you heard how vegans have the stereotype of being smug holier-than-thou jackholes? Just wondering.
Vegans are only annoying to those who want to continue eating animals. Cognitive dissonance is a tuff thing to break out of