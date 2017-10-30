We Asked 26 Chefs To Rave About Their Favorite Halloween Candies

Uproxx

If you watch videos of people from other countries eating American treats, you have noticed that a couple items are consistently contentious: root beer and peanut butter. As our study sample is largely made up of comedians who try to make a living complaining about eating things online, we may not have enough evidence to make this claim, but we are going to anyway:

Americans love peanut butter on a level that cannot be understood by any other culture on Earth.

As further evidence, we cite our power ranking of full-sized candy bars. Seriously, it was a post about candy bars and Zach Johnston went rogue and named Reese’s peanut butter cups number one. They aren’t even candy bars. He was just sprung on peanutty goodness.

And, he isn’t alone either. Last Halloween, our editor wrote an open love letter to the Reese’s cup.

So, it wasn’t a huge surprise when we questioned a couple dozen chefs about their Halloween treat of choice, and their Reese’s love eclipsed the affection shown for Snickers, Twix, or Kit Kat. The real surprise is that no one (Zach included) is stanning the Take5. It’s salty sweet, crunchy, and chewy. And, it has peanut butter in it. Why are people settling for less?

Read through these chef choices and manufacture your own indignation about a favorite being overlooked. Rant about it in the comments and know that you have our support. Unless, you are mad about Twizzlers getting excluded. They are terrible.

Chef Tracy Chang — Chef and Owner, PAGU (Cambridge, MA)

PAGU

One of my favorite childhood candies was Japanese, Meiji’s Chelsea coffee hard candy. While a lot of my classmates enjoyed butterscotch, like Werther’s, this was a coffee flavored, Japanese version my grandmother would buy me from the Asian grocer after I helped her with her weekly shopping. It was beautifully packaged, and I loved getting extra for my friends and neighbors during Halloween time. If people didn’t like coffee (not for all kids’ palates), they could try the butterscotch or yogurt.