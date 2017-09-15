The Reviews Are Pouring In For Chipotle’s New Queso, And They Are Fiercely Against The ‘Crime Against Cheese’

CarterYellman-Twitter

Chipotle’s queso, seemingly 24 years in the making, has finally been released nationwide and frequenters of the Mexican chain seem almost universally underwhelmed by the “crime against cheese.”

The massive conduit of burrito and other white-washed eats from south of the border traditionally has a solid take on all things Mexican food. The guacamole is tasty and fresh, and few people are left unsatisfied by their tacos and burrito bowls (unless, of course, they contracted a foodborne illness by eating there). But the queso, unleashed to the masses just 24 hours ago, is teeing up criticism for a company that truly needs to avoid it at this time.

Dozens of Yelp reviews have already been posted, describing the cheese as “gritty and bland,” while Twitter is on fire with the passion of a thousand suns, wishing away the “cheddar broccoli soup but worse.”

Chipotle's queso is actually a crime against cheese pic.twitter.com/TTnYmS3dPg — amanda (@fabbrilous) September 15, 2017

If you haven't tried Chipotle's queso yet, here's my two cents: It's pretty bland and not worth it. — brea (@ShayeBreaz) September 15, 2017