Winter is here; the weather is colder, the nights are longer, and Thanksgiving is but a memory. Ready to put the “spirits” into “making spirits bright?” Ready to “chase” away the the chill? Ready for us to stop making puns?

We’re here to help you with your 2016 winter cocktail roundup!

Phenomenal Fig — Jack Daniel’s Tennesse Whiskey

Whatever a “figgy pudding” is, we doubt it holds a candle to this fig and whiskey cocktail. Leave the pudding to the kids and Charles Dickens. This is a drink worth caroling about.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

.5 oz Florida orange juice, fresh

.5 oz Maple syrup grade B

1 ea Fresh fig cut into quarters

.5 oz Balsamic vinegar

Directions:

Muddle 3/4 of the fig with the maple syrup in a Boston shaker. Add orange juice, Jack Daniel’s, and Balsamic vinegar and fill with ice. Shake vigorously, double strain onto large ice cube, and garnish with orange peel and 1/4 fig.