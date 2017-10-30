Stoke Your Nostalgia With Free Chuck E. Cheese’s Candy Corn Pizza On Halloween

#Pizza #Halloween #Food
10.30.17 11 mins ago


Chuck E. Cheese

Trick-or-treating just got even better thanks to the mouse in the ball cap. Chuck E. Cheese’s is giving out free slices of candy corn pizza this Halloween every hour, on the hour, from 4-8 p.m.

While this sounds more disgusting than candy corn is by itself, we should note that the pizza is only candy corn inspired — featuring three varieties of cheeses arranged in a way that closely resembles the (inexplicably) popular Halloween candy. The restaurants/arcades have been serving the pizza with a side of candy corn since October 16, but on Halloween, they will be handing out slices for the absolute free (while supplies last) during prime trick-or-treating hours.

To top that off, November 1, Mr. Cheese’s kitchen will dish out a limited time offering of a Cheetos Mac-Cheesy Pizza in stores nationwide. The pizza is sure to be a cheese explosion featuring a creamy cheese sauce mixed with elbow macaroni, smothered in melted Colby cheese and 100 percent whole milk mozzarella cheese with a Crunchy Cheetos topper. This one actually sounds pretty amazing, and we might just have to borrow someone’s kid and whack a mole or two to get our hands on it.

Chuck E. Cheese’s may be “where a kid can be a kid,” but big kids need love, too.

Chuck E. Cheese

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pizza#Halloween#Food
TAGScandy cornChuck E. Cheese'sFOODFREE FOODHalloweenpizza

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 9 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP