A Photo Tour Of Lonely Planet’s ‘Top Ten Cities To Visit in 2018’

Lonely Planet is the largest travel publisher in the world, giving them enormous influence on people planning trips. Thankfully, they exercise great responsibility. Every year, they gather input from renowned experts and print their Best in Travel book, which highlights those parts of the world the casual traveler wouldn’t otherwise know about. This year is no different, and an array of hidden gems were lauded. We have covered their top ten regions, countries, and value locations. Now, we bring you the finale: Lonely Planet’s top ten cities to visit in 2018.

This list is heavy on UNESCO heritage and transformation. Many of the cities included have recently undergone a large-scale change that makes them a must-see when they would have previously been a must-miss. And, a few of them are in the middle of transition or even on the cusp of an upcoming one. There’s something beautiful about the regeneration of a city and its occupants. As a visitor, you get to fuel that change with your presence and with your contribution to the local economy, and in exchange, you are nourished by the pervasive hope and revival they offer in return.

All musings aside, the following list will have you planning a dope itinerary.

10. Oslo, Norway

If you want a quintessential Northern European experience, you can’t do better than Oslo. It does a great job of blending the old and the new with Akershus Fortress, dating back to the 1300s; and the regenerated Bjørvika area boasting some jaw-dropping modern Scandinavian architecture. Yet with a fjord at the bottom of the city and mountains surrounding the rest of it, you never forget how outdoorsy the region is. Plus, 2018 marks the 50th year of marriage for the country’s king and queen, meaning there will be celebrations galore. And, the year also marks the 10th anniversary of the landmark Opera House, meaning special concerts and performances.

9. Guanajuato, Mexico

Guanajuato is a popular destination during the annual international arts festival, Festival Cervantino, during which people flock to the town from around the globe. But, there’s a lot more to it than that. Located in the central hills of Mexico, the town was established as a Spanish colonial silver mining city. Because of the great wealth in the area, there are few (if any) Mexican cities that boast more colonial mansions and religious buildings. This is why it is a UNESCO World Heritage City. As the city is also home to a university, it has a vibrant youth culture so you don’t have to hole up in your hotel room when the sun goes down. You can enjoy the nightlife.