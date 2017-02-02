Shutterstock



In the last two weeks, the nation has been caught up in a string of divisive executive orders that have left many in the nation feeling anxious and outraged. On January 27, Trump suspended entry into the United States for all immigrants and nonimmigrants of seven predominantly Muslim countries. Popularly referred to as the #Muslimban, the executive order is considered both immoral and illegal and has sparked a wealth of protests and legal actions.

Driving the legal efforts is the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), an organization that works “daily in courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties that the Constitution and laws of the United States guarantee everyone in this country.” In order to better support the work of this non-partisan group, Sprudge, a website dedicated to coffee news and culture, has organized a nationwide coffee fundraiser with all proceeds going to the ACLU.