12 Best Fictional Bartenders You'd Want At Your Watering Hole

Coffee With Equality — Over 400 Coffee Shops Are Donating Proceeds To The ACLU

02.02.17 1 hour ago

Shutterstock


In the last two weeks, the nation has been caught up in a string of divisive executive orders that have left many in the nation feeling anxious and outraged. On January 27, Trump suspended entry into the United States for all immigrants and nonimmigrants of seven predominantly Muslim countries. Popularly referred to as the #Muslimban, the executive order is considered both immoral and illegal and has sparked a wealth of protests and legal actions.

Driving the legal efforts is the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), an organization that works “daily in courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties that the Constitution and laws of the United States guarantee everyone in this country.” In order to better support the work of this non-partisan group, Sprudge, a website dedicated to coffee news and culture, has organized a nationwide coffee fundraiser with all proceeds going to the ACLU.

TAGSactivismCOFFEEmuslim ban

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 hours ago 3 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP