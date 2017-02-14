Shutterstock

On Monday, thousands took the streets of Milwaukee to protest President Trump’s executive orders on immigration as well as the county sheriff’s interest in cracking down on undocumented immigrants in the areas. People came from all over to march on Milwaukee’s courthouse and protestors were urged to leave work, school, and other everyday activities to show both the government and the nation that the new policies are unjust. The Huffington Post reports that over 150 businesses closed and students (with their parents’ permission) were excused from school if they wanted to protest.

While the march, entitled “A Day Without Latinos,” gathered a great deal of support, another, larger protest — “A Day Without Immigrants” — is coming to D.C. and, potentially, nationwide. Protestors are planning to strike on Thursday, closing businesses and not arriving for work to drive home the point that immigrants aren’t just necessary to the country, but that they have a great deal of economic power.

From The Washingtonian:

The campaign has largely spread through word of mouth, paper and electronic fliers, and Facebook. One flier that’s been circulating calls on immigrants not to go to work, open businesses, shop, eat in restaurants, buy gas, go to classes, or send children to school. “Mr. President, without us and without our contribution this country is paralyzed,” the flyer reads in Spanish.

What’s most surprising about this protest is the fact that many employers are standing with the protestors and preparing to either close up shop during the protest or ramp down deliveries and shorten hours.