A Recall Has Made Death Wish Coffee’s Name Suddenly Super Literal

Death Wish



Death Wish Coffee has recalled their Nitro Cold Brew because of potentially botilism. Botulin grows in low oxygen and low acid environments — which causes botulism in humans. According to the FDA, this form of food poisoning causes “general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing… [and] difficulty breathing.” Authorities advise anyone experiencing these symptoms seek medical care.

Scientist at Cornell University tested the coffee and had this to say:

Death Wish has undergone a rigorous, lengthy process with an independent process authority to test the shelf life, stability, and safety of the Nitro Cold Brew coffee … [T]o ensure industry-leading safety of Death Wish’s cold brew products, a recommendation has been made to add a further step in the manufacturing process behind the Nitro Cold Brew.

Just to be clear, Death Wish’s Nitro Cold Brew has not given anyone botulism to this point; the company is recalling the product to be on the safe side. The New York based company states it is new in the game and the FDA is behind in issuing federal standards and regulations. Death Wish notes that there is a remote risk of botulinum that may occur when there is a nitrogen-based product on the market. The coffee maker has stopped production of its cold brew “until an additional step in the manufacturing process is implemented.” Customers should toss out tainted cans and the company will issue a refund with in 60 days.

“Our customers’ safety is of paramount importance and Death Wish Coffee is taking this significant, proactive step… of recalling all Death Wish Nitro cans from shelves,” founder and owner of Death Wish Coffee Co., Mike Brown said in a release.

Possible secondary lesson for the this young coffee company with such a unqiue name: Learn from an Uproxx writer and go easy on the strength of the coffee.