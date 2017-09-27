Delta Has Changed The Rules For Frequent Flyers And No One Is Happy

#Travel
09.27.17 7 mins ago

Unsplash

Flying is, for many, a necessary evil. But being in a frequent flyer program can make it a little more pleasant. Especially on Delta, where if you happened to spend $25,000 a year on your American Express card, you got Diamond Medallion status — the best frequent flyer status there is. Except now Delta’s ruined that party.

For background, Delta’s frequent flyer program works by, well, flying frequently and spending money on Delta flights. The more you fly, the more upgrades like priority boarding, first class seating, and other goodies you get. American Express users, though, could cut the line a bit if they spent heavily on their Delta-branded American Express card. Delta decided to close that loophole, however, by jacking the former $25,000 limit to $250,000, and frequent flyers are not happy, albeit some appear to… ahem… lack some perspective on the matter:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Travel
TAGS#flightGoalsDELTAFrequent FlyerTRAVEL

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP