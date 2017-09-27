Delta Has Changed The Rules For Frequent Flyers And No One Is Happy

Unsplash

Flying is, for many, a necessary evil. But being in a frequent flyer program can make it a little more pleasant. Especially on Delta, where if you happened to spend $25,000 a year on your American Express card, you got Diamond Medallion status — the best frequent flyer status there is. Except now Delta’s ruined that party.

For background, Delta’s frequent flyer program works by, well, flying frequently and spending money on Delta flights. The more you fly, the more upgrades like priority boarding, first class seating, and other goodies you get. American Express users, though, could cut the line a bit if they spent heavily on their Delta-branded American Express card. Delta decided to close that loophole, however, by jacking the former $25,000 limit to $250,000, and frequent flyers are not happy, albeit some appear to… ahem… lack some perspective on the matter:

Huh? @Delta told its #Diamond members that in '18, your #AmEx spend has to go from $25k…to $250k to earn status! How you doin' @JetBlue??? pic.twitter.com/NueMRMLKTd — Addison Hoover (@addisonhoover) September 26, 2017

@Delta Sticks it to its loyal business flyers by pushing Diamond status to the moon…Boooooo..We have other choices! pic.twitter.com/GUkMVNFyXn — Last Chance America (@ZPatasin) September 27, 2017