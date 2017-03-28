Shutterstock/UPROXX

The ski industry is a behemoth. There are 66 countries worldwide that get around 350 million skiers yearly. That’s pretty much the population of America hitting the slopes every single year worldwide. So, yeah, big business. It might not come as a surprise, then, that countries which traditionally don’t have access to glaciers, alpine peaks, and snow are a little jealous of all that white powder action.

The Mall Of Egypt recently opened its doors and they’ve gotten in on the skiing action with a massive indoor ski resort in the mall. The slopes offer 2,000 tons of fresh snow, a constant temperature of 28.5F (it’s 80F on average in Cairo), and 4 separate slopes to enjoy. The whole thing cost a paltry $66 million — which seems cheap for an indoor mountain lair.