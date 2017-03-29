Yak Meatballs & Bathroom Selfies At The Famed Explorer’s Club Dinner

, and 03.29.17 2 hours ago

Uproxx

Have you heard of the famed Explorer’s Club? It’s an almost mythological temple, footnoted in hundreds of National Geographic articles. The sort of place where real-life Indiana Joneses and Lara Crofts sample rare Mongolian cheeses while discussing the best boots to wear in the Arctic or proper croc-wrestling techniques. For a Portland kid with dreams of grand adventure, it’s the Holy Land.

The way it’s told, Explorer’s Club invites are nearly impossible to score. You have to cross the Australian outback with no food or navigate the Mekong River in a traditional canoe or discover a pirate graveyard in Madagascar. But I’ve done all those things and still, no word! Then, last week, the call finally came: I was invited to go to a preview of the yearly Explorer’s Club Dinner.Not because of my merits as an adventurer, but because in 2017 even the Explorer’s Club has a PR firm.

Still, it felt like a big break — my “It’s all happening!” moment. There would be Yak meatballs! Pemmican! Rich-grained leather chairs! And then the dream was shattered. The flight was $700, the notice was short, the hotel was not covered. I crunched numbers, I searched the deepest crevasses of Skiplagged.com, but to no avail.

So what happens to a dream deferred? A humble editor offers his tickets to two writers — Zach Johnston and Kaitlyn Wilde — and hopes upon hope that they’ll savor the experience while he eats mac and cheese at home.

Steve Bramucci, Adventure & Travel Editor

The Invite:

The Explorer

Around The Web

TAGSadventureexplorationFOODTRAVEL
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP