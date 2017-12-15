Facebook’s New Snooze Button Gives You A Break From The Obnoxious

#Facebook
Senior Contributor
12.15.17 2 Comments

Shutterstock

Facebook has a multitude of serious problems, but on a day to day basis, the site’s fundamental problem is that it has vastly expanded the size of our emotional space, to the point where too often it rubs up against other people’s. And if you’re feeling the chafe, but don’t want to just outright shut off people, now you’ve got a third option.

Facebook is, according to TechCrunch, introducing a new “snooze” button. If your uncle starts sharing angry invective about the tax bill or your college roommate won’t stop ranting about Star Wars, you can hit snooze, and for thirty days, they won’t pop up in your feed. Here’s a cute video explaining it:

The emotional benefits of this new feature are obvious, to a point, although yet again it’ll raise the question of just who’s responsible for what we see. But at the same time, it’s nice to have a bit more control over what we see, and who it’s coming from. Facebook is useful, in a sense, because it forces us to confront issues we could gloss over before. Our relatives’ more unpopular or outright wrong opinions don’t cease to exist once you scoot away from them at the holiday gathering, after all. But that doesn’t mean we need to marinate in it, either. Sometimes, you need a break for your own mental health, and it appears that’s what Snooze is for.

(via TechCrunch)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Facebook
TAGSemotional healthFacebookmute buttons

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 7 hours ago 9 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 9 hours ago 2 Comments
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago 14 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 1 day ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 1 day ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP