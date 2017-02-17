Learn From Our Food Face Off Mistakes Before Your Next Date Night

This series is literally my favorite part of my job. Cooking and arguing and having commenters see through me in ways I hoped weren’t transparent — it’s pretty awesome. This week, we went a little more broad. We wanted to see what we could do if we loosened the reins a little. The category was “date night” with all that implies. I like to think we each made pretty successful dishes, while also leaving ourselves open to some hardcore sniping.
I’m too excited to give any more of an intro than that!
PAST RESULTS:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
CURRENT SCORE:
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round, so as it stands, the score is:
ZACH: 6
VINCE: 6
STEVE: 5
Steve: Would bang. Looks good but you have to watch for things that can get stuck in teeth. Flossing is not an aphrodisiac.
Vince: Would Bang. But I would replace the pasta with cheese grits. (I’m looking at you, Chapel Hill’s Crooks Corner)
Zach: Winner. Would bang twice then again the next morning. Showing off an array of cooking skills with an assortment of delicious fun? That makes pants disappear.
@Squat Cobbler (no cry) gets it! Awesome rankings by the way.
“This week, we went a little more broad…” – I’m surprised Mancini didn’t wind up building a car out of uncooked pasta and neck ties.
I giggled. Thank you.
1- Vince
2- Steve
3- Zach
This isn’t just based on my being a Filmdrunk fanboy, either. Steve’s dish is heavily reliant on A) People liking fish, and B) Being able to get the very freshest, dopest fish on earth. Being from the heart of the Canadian Prairies, both of those don’t ring true for my situation.
Vince’s dish may be a bit one note (good call on the citrus, Zach), but it’s feasible, doesn’t depend on your ability to get the very best fish, and has mass appeal.
As for Zach… what are you doing, bro? It’s complicated, it takes forever, and it depends on the person wanting to try a bunch of different shit. In other words, you made this for a specific audience when the challenge called for ‘general’ date night food.
Oh, and for all of Vince’s classic shit-talking, for my money this was the best burn: “As it stands it kinda looks like a course, not a meal.” So Zach gets that at least.
If by “specific audience” you mean one he wants to have sex with, then mission accomplished.
I aim to please!
I would also be remiss if I didn’t point out that I predicted this challenge in my Frotficion like 8 months ago, when Vince made ravioli for his date: [uproxx.com]
Based on the order in which I would have sex with these chefs:
1) My god, Zach, come on over
2) Steve – that looks and sounds damn tasty, but I don’t like fish, sorry
3) Vince – that’s so heavy on the dairy I doubt anyone eating it would be able to get up out of their chair afterwards. Also, I’m lactard so you don’t even get a blowjob for this. Also also, I know you’re colour-blind, but damn that’s an unappealing presentation.
Hells yeah.
“Based on the order in which I would have sex with these chefs:”
*Cough*BULLSHIT*Cough*
I know you can’t read but my dish has a quarter cup of cream and a teaspoon of butter. Having to cook for the disabled wasn’t part of the challenge.
@Vance – fair enough, but would it have killed you to throw on a handful of fresh chopped parsley, or included a side dish of some sort of green vegetable that your disabled eyes wouldn’t have appreciated but the rest of us would?
@Schnitzel bob – knows the truth
There’s parsley! It’s just hidden under the bread crumbs. But it’s true I have only my color blindness and poor photography and presentation skills to blame here.
Uh oh, people not liking fish is going to fuck me.
We all have seafood. And mine’s raw! I think you’ll be okay…
Which is ironic considering this was the goal of the competition.
@Al ha, perfect.
Strong @Al
@Steve Bramucci
I don’t like fish all that much, but I’d eat the hell out of your dish. It’s just that you went out of your way to say that it really depends on getting really great fish, which not everyone has access to.
@Schnitzel bob fair, fair. I think we all do an “Eminem in 8 Mile” and try to pre-defend against burns. I didn’t want people fretting about the fish.
It all depends on where you are in the relationship. If it’s a date early on you have to go with Vince’s dish so as not to come off as completely insane. If you’ve been married 13 years and your wife is tired of your shit you need to go with Zach’s. If you’re relationship is some kind of bizarre Silence of the Lambs situation where your captive/guest can not posses a knife at anytime you have to go Steve’s.
1- Vince: This dish says “I know how to cook but I didn’t spend 4 days in prep because I’ve actually touched a boob before”. (I’m as surprised as anyone about this)
2- Zach: This dish says “Honey, I know we’ve done this a million time but look I made oysters the way you like and my fruit kind of looks like flowers. That’s romantic, right?”.
3. Steve: This dish says “I knew you’d be here months ago. The landline is cut, the doors are locked and there are no sharp objects around. Bon appetit!”
The fruit does look like something…
Holy shit @OhMyBalls. This should be framed in the Uproxx office.
Only thing I could think of seeing Zach’s first picture: [www.youtube.com]
Steve wins!
YES! The tide is turning!
*because of fish, get it?*
@Steve Bramucci oh, dear
That’s horrible and I laughed way too hard.
So many variables at play – Date night, like first date night? 20th date night? makes a difference. That said – all things being equal have to go with Zach – unless reading the description is part of the meal – no one has time for that!
No second place (tie for second)… because all I can think of is Steve’s fish would be awesome if I had an ass load of Vince’s pasta beside it.
Make that shit into one dish and it may compete with Zach’s.
Nice. Thanks @D Dusty
Also calling this 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Italian is the ultimate date food while Steve’s fish is a close second (and I would say most visually appealing). Zach, man, I make things like this for dinner maybe once a week but holy hell is that elaborate. Tasty but elaborate.
Critiques:
Vince – agreed this needs some color.
Steve – rice would have gone a long way to balance this out
Zach – seems more appropriate for a cocktail party but maybe dial it back a bit for a date. Also finding the steak a bit weird. Smaller sliced portions would have worked well with a couple of “dots” of sauce to try with it.
Vince also wins with the comments this time around:
“Your date probably hates shit eating, unless it’s Steve’s mom, in which case why are you cooking her dinner?”
” F*ck bok choi and I said it with authority.”
@Torgo Vince was on fire this time around.
“I like to imagine the floor was covered with torn bustles and powdered wigs and monogrammed hankies covered in splooge and salmon roe.”
In other words, Zach wins.
That line makes me laugh every damn time.
Also, thanks!
Zach overdid it, but points for effort so 2nd place for him. First place for Vince. Too rich? Ain’t nobody got time to be cooking like 8 courses for a date, that one course is covers the entire meal. Steve is last again. Bok choy is terrible, regardless of how you cook it it’s gonna be stringy and require serious open mouthed chewing. Just put that shit over a nice parsnip puree or something. And gluten free, u sir can go straight to hell… Gluten free…
Should this be judged by which of these guys has ever “successfully served” his meal? We know Zach has, but tell us, Steve and Vince, has either of these dishes specifically ever gotten you any action?
You fools! You’ve committed the classic date night blunder! Don’t you see? After cooking these amazing meals, your dates will expect high-quality meals every time. You’ve set the expectations way too high! And never get involved in a land war in Asia!
But I’d go Zach, Steve, Vince as the datee and Vince, Steve, Zach as the dater.