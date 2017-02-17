Learn From Our Food Face Off Mistakes Before Your Next Date Night

Columbia Pictures

This series is literally my favorite part of my job. Cooking and arguing and having commenters see through me in ways I hoped weren’t transparent — it’s pretty awesome. This week, we went a little more broad. We wanted to see what we could do if we loosened the reins a little. The category was “date night” with all that implies. I like to think we each made pretty successful dishes, while also leaving ourselves open to some hardcore sniping.

I’m too excited to give any more of an intro than that!

— Steve Bramucci, Managing Editor, Uproxx Life

PAST RESULTS:

BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve

Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

CURRENT SCORE:

We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round, so as it stands, the score is:

ZACH: 6

VINCE: 6

STEVE: 5