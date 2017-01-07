Shutterstock

A restaurant in Montreal, has been quietly serving the homeless for free for months. It’s the kind of story that makes you feel like “As long as there are still people out there like co-owners, Ala Amiry and Yahya Hashemi, we might be okay!”

Marché Ferdous serves Middle Eastern fare and is located in downtown Montreal. Having opened only about six months ago, Amiry says that their location is near a church, where they noticed a large homeless population. So a few months ago they put a simple, inconspicuous sign up in the window. It said, “People with no money welcome to eat free.” It was in both English and French.

“We noticed many homeless who were asking for food, asking for money, and they ask for discounts and they don’t have enough money for a sandwich,” Amiry told Uproxx. “So we decided to give them the food for free. Because you know, it was breaking our hearts to see people so hungry. And we believe that (giving away food) preserves the dignity of a human being.”