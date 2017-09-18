This Luxury Flyer Will Give You His Ticket If You Spot Him At An Airport This Year

#Travel
Life & Culture Writer
09.18.17

God Save the Points

There are few things that better highlight the difference between the haves and the have nots than the slow shuffle everyone in economy has to make past the first-class passengers or, even worse, past the the curtains that separate glamourous luxury from cramped hell. To promote his website God Save the Points, travel writer Gilbery Ott launched his 2017 Catch Me If You Can promotion to help weary coach travelers take the high end seats they so desperately long to recline in.

Inspired by marketing and adventure luminary Richard Branson, Ott has promised to give his swanky seat to any person from the same flight who catches him before he boards. “I’m really proud of our new site,” he writes in an announcement for the promotion. “and if the chance to make me sit in coach while simultaneously making someone’s day brings me a single new reader, I’m psyched about that. For now… it’s worth it.” And, it’s certainly worth it to people who spot him. Dude, an upgrade to business or first-class is plenty of reason to wander up to a stranger and announce that you caught him.

It won’t necessarily be easy. “You may need a little bit of luck,” he writes. “But if you find me in an airport: check in counter, security lane, terminal, lounge or even boarding gate, I’ll switch seats with you, provided we’re on the same flight.” Those who follow his Instagram, his Twitter, and God Save the Points will spot clues to help them figure out if they have a chance to upgrade.

Always a good place to find me, at least until October 12th…

A post shared by God Save the Points (Gib) (@godsavethepoints) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Travel
TAGSdealspointsTRAVEL

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 days ago 9 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP