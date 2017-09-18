God Save the Points

There are few things that better highlight the difference between the haves and the have nots than the slow shuffle everyone in economy has to make past the first-class passengers or, even worse, past the the curtains that separate glamourous luxury from cramped hell. To promote his website God Save the Points, travel writer Gilbery Ott launched his 2017 Catch Me If You Can promotion to help weary coach travelers take the high end seats they so desperately long to recline in.

Inspired by marketing and adventure luminary Richard Branson, Ott has promised to give his swanky seat to any person from the same flight who catches him before he boards. “I’m really proud of our new site,” he writes in an announcement for the promotion. “and if the chance to make me sit in coach while simultaneously making someone’s day brings me a single new reader, I’m psyched about that. For now… it’s worth it.” And, it’s certainly worth it to people who spot him. Dude, an upgrade to business or first-class is plenty of reason to wander up to a stranger and announce that you caught him.



It won’t necessarily be easy. “You may need a little bit of luck,” he writes. “But if you find me in an airport: check in counter, security lane, terminal, lounge or even boarding gate, I’ll switch seats with you, provided we’re on the same flight.” Those who follow his Instagram, his Twitter, and God Save the Points will spot clues to help them figure out if they have a chance to upgrade.