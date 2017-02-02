Shutterstock

Where to start with a recipe? Most of us can struggle with this in the kitchen as we get stuck in certain ruts. Fortunately, Google is here to save us, especially this weekend, with a new tool that makes finding the right recipe, or just getting out of a flavor rut, a snap.

When you’re on your phone, using the Google app, punching in a food item like, say, “tacos” will bring up a carousel of options you can scroll through to narrow your search. Want vegan tacos? Bacon tacos? Choco-Tacos? You’ll be able to flick your thumb and find a recipe. And if you search a recipe with many different flavors, like wings, you’ll be able to flick through a host of different options. Google’s also overhauled the app to prioritize step-by-step instructions, so amateur chefs won’t be entirely lost.

Now, granted, this won’t get you completely out of the “steak starch salad” rut, but it will offer some ideas to explore and who knows? Maybe you’ll stumble across your new favorite. Besides, this guarantees you won’t be offering the same wings at your party this Sunday yet again, so that might be worth a search just on its own.

(Via The Verge)