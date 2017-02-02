5 Food Myths Busted

Google Has Made It A Snap To Find The Perfect Recipe

dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
02.02.17

Shutterstock

Where to start with a recipe? Most of us can struggle with this in the kitchen as we get stuck in certain ruts. Fortunately, Google is here to save us, especially this weekend, with a new tool that makes finding the right recipe, or just getting out of a flavor rut, a snap.

When you’re on your phone, using the Google app, punching in a food item like, say, “tacos” will bring up a carousel of options you can scroll through to narrow your search. Want vegan tacos? Bacon tacos? Choco-Tacos? You’ll be able to flick your thumb and find a recipe. And if you search a recipe with many different flavors, like wings, you’ll be able to flick through a host of different options. Google’s also overhauled the app to prioritize step-by-step instructions, so amateur chefs won’t be entirely lost.

Now, granted, this won’t get you completely out of the “steak starch salad” rut, but it will offer some ideas to explore and who knows? Maybe you’ll stumble across your new favorite. Besides, this guarantees you won’t be offering the same wings at your party this Sunday yet again, so that might be worth a search just on its own.

(Via The Verge)

TAGSFOODGOOGLE
Author Profile Picture
Dan Seitz is a grad student and freelance writer. He currently lives in Boston.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 hours ago 3 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP