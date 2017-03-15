Getty Image

Obviously you already know that the Great Barrier Reef is amazing. So amazing in fact that it’s considered one of the seven natural wonders of the world. And yet, we can’t stop killing it. According to the New York Times, enormous chunks of the Great Barrier Reef are officially dead and despite scientist’s warnings for the last two decades, we continue to murder one of the Earth’s most beautiful treasures.

But it’s not just pretty pictures that are at stake.

If most of the world’s coral reefs die, as scientists fear is increasingly likely, some of the richest and most colorful life in the ocean could be lost, along with huge sums from reef tourism. In poorer countries, lives are at stake: Hundreds of millions of people get their protein primarily from reef fish, and the loss of that food supply could become a humanitarian crisis.