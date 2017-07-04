Shutterstock

Anyone who has ever been online knows that the internet dwelling populace tends to get torn apart by seemingly meaningless debates. It’s one of the cardinal rules of Twitter usage: if you have an opinion, someone is going to argue with you about it. Families and friendships have been ripped asunder by The Dress and how a dog would wear pants, and one of the classics, how to pronounce ‘Reese’s’ has once again reared its ugly head. Welcome to hell.

How do you pronounce the name of the peanut butter cup candy with the orange wrapper? — Princesa Elote (@deloryasss) July 2, 2017

It's pronounced to rhyme with pieces surely? Unless people are saying that as "Pee-Cees"?! — Rich Gibbons (@Rich_Gibbons) July 3, 2017

I figure it's supposed to rhyme with pieces, hence ree-sis and not ree-cees

Not to mention proper grammar/pronunciation of the apostrophe s — Matt. (@aDudeYouKnow) July 3, 2017