“The light music of whiskey falling into a glass — an agreeable interlude.” – James Joyce

Nomenclature is important in the world of alcohol. Terms matter. Confuse a digestif and an aperitif at your peril. So let’s start this conversation by noting that “whiskey” is made in Ireland and the USA and “whisky” is made everywhere else. The word “spirit” also has a long and deep history. Middle Eastern alchemists believed their distillations were leaving the spirit of the grain behind. Traveling monks passed the spirit of Jesus onto believers when they doled out sacraments at medieval services in order to bolster church numbers. Those monks were serving their early followers aqua vitae, literally the “water of life.”

When the monks’ travels to0k them to medieval Ireland, that spirit evolved into whiskey. Surely all of our souls are better for it.

In keeping with our desire to help you up your game with regards to all things alcohol, our latest guide to Gateway Drinks guide is taking on Irish Whiskey. Let’s look at how some wandering monks deliver this incredible elixir to the world.

IRELAND AND JESUS

“What whiskey will not cure, there is no cure for.” – Irish Proverb

The word whiskey is a direct Anglicization of the Irish Gaelic uisce beatha — roughly pronounced ooshkay bedah. It’s a direct translation of aqua vitae. Uisce morphed into the word whiskey as time went on and English became the prominent language in Ireland. Try pronouncing uisce like Sean Connery a couple times and you’ll likely end up saying whiskey after a few tries. Especially if you’ve had a few sips of the stuff.