This Blind Painter Defies Limitations To Create Stunning Works Of Art

Forget what you think you know about being blind. There are blind people designing clothing and staffing factories. There are blind chefs, photographers, and writers. Quite simply, if your idea of blindness is of a person completely limited in all they do, you’re the one without vision.

When John Bramblitt lost his sight, he thought his passion for painting would vanish too. But when he began experimenting, he found it was perfectly possible to create striking art without being able to see. Now, he makes his living as an artist and an art instructor.

Bramblitt grew up with epilepsy and later caught Lyme disease — a bacterial infection transmitted by infected ticks. Doctors think that the interaction between the two caused a series of severe seizures that resulted in brain damage, leading to a partial loss of hearing and a complete loss of sight. In the past, Bramblitt had used art as a form of therapy, and its absence hit him hard. He wasn’t ready to let it go.

“The idea of painting sounded crazy,” he says. “I thought I’d lost my mind. I didn’t know of any blind painters. My brain knew how to draw, and my hands knew how to draw. But, the eyes, the connection between the two, was lost.”