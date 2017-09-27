This Artist Defies The Ordinary By Taking His Sculptures To The Streets

Juan Angel Chavez

POINTS TO BLOSSOM

Chicago-based artist, Juan Angel Chavez, is anything but conventional. Whether he’s deconstructing traffic cones or creating art that also functions as a mini skate park, his large-scale, bold sculptures push the boundaries of what art is.

“At times, I look at it from the perspective that it’s not necessarily art,” he says of his work. “It’s more like an experience, or like several experiences.”

Chavez notes that his pieces aren’t the kind of bland museum works that one needs to have an art degree to appreciate. Instead, his creations are vibrant, bursting forth from their environments to turn the familiar and mundane into the adventurous and innovative.

“That carries through from the years of doing speed installations or street art,” the artist explains. “It was really about accessibility and engagement and resonating more with a different sort of audience.”

Chavez looks for active participation from his viewers rather than passive appreciation. His goal is for the city, the people, and his work to all interact and play off of each other.

“You look at works and you say, ‘Oh, it is a sculpture.’ But it doesn’t function like a sculpture” he says. “It functions more like a park or it functions like a stage, or sometimes it has multiple facets of interaction with it. And for me, that’s really an important element of the work. It makes it more accessible and makes it less and less firm. It creates an intimate relationship with the object.”

Juan Angel Chavez

NEPTUNO

For Chavez, life and art are interchangeable words for adventure. Whether he’s exploring a city, a new type of sculpture, or a different way of looking at the world, he keeps life fresh with an intense spirit of curiosity that defies the boring and ordinary. As he squeezes the most out of life, his work is a constant reflection of his passion for living in the moment. He has the tendency to upend the art world by changing materials and approaches to constantly to follow his inspiration. While other artists may become bored with routine or fall into the trap of creating the same thing again and again in order to sell pieces and please conventional galleries, Chavez fights against this blandification by allowing his intuition to guide him.

