Frito-Lay/Uproxx

A few years ago, Frito-Lay decided that there weren’t enough potato chip flavors. That’s when the company introduced the “Do Us a Flavor” contest. Fans of Lay’s were tasked with figuring out a new, unique flavor for the iconic brand and submitting their creations for a shot at them being made into the next Sour Cream and Onion, Salt and Vinegar, or Chicken Ramen chips (thanks to Pringles). Past winners have included: Cheesy Garlic Bread and Southern Biscuits & Gravy.

This year, after receiving millions of submissions, the entries have been whittled down to three: Lay’s Crispy Taco, Lay’s Kettle Cooked Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese, and Lay’s Wavy Fried Green Tomato. Each variety is available for purchase at stores nationwide. You (and every other potato chip aficionado) can try each flavor and vote on the winner. And just like in a salty, greasy, crunchy version of the Highlander, three will enter and only one will survive to take home $1 million. Yes, that’s how much one lucky person will make for designing a potato chip.

You can vote from July 24th until October 8th. But, I already know which flavor should win because I was lucky enough to get a chance to try all three before they were released to the public. Here’s all three ranked from worst to best.

3.) Lay’s Crispy Taco



Frito-Lay

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good taco. Taco seasoning is a subtle thing of beauty when added to beef and then paired with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce (various accoutrements), and lovingly added to a taco shell (hard or soft). But, taco seasoning on a potato chip just isn’t right. There’s something that feels wrong about Mexican spices on crispy, thinly sliced potato. Maybe if the spice was on a corn chip it would work, but it just doesn’t work here.