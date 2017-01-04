Travel The World Without Leaving Home

A Visual Tour Of 2017’s Most Exciting New Hotel, Museum, And National Park Openings

01.04.17 1 hour ago

© Richard James Taylor

If you’re like us, and one of your New Year’s resolutions is to travel more, then Lonely Planet is here to help. Because you don’t just want to see the world. You want to see the freshest, newest sites now open to the public.

Lonely Planet has compiled their list of the most exciting places opening this year around the world, and they’re amazing. From incredible new museums to a cruise around the world — everything on this list should be immediately added to, then checked off of your bucket list.

So pack your bags now and be the first to visit these stunning new trails, trips, and museums.

10. Design Society, Shēnzhèn, China

© Design Society

Opening in October 2017, Design Society is a brand new museum located in Shekou, Shenzhen, China. It will showcase groundbreaking designs from across the ages and innovations in design that will be catalysts for our future. The gorgeous museum is a work of art in itself, and the exhibits look equally tantalizing.

