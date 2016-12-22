How To Not Make It Weird For The Vegan At Your Holiday Table

Shutterstock

In the 1990s, my family’s Thanksgiving meal was broadcast to every person watching the ABC affiliate in Fresno, CA. In the Central Valley a mere 20 years ago, the idea of a vegetarian holiday meal was so novel that it had to be documented in the wild. There was a news van taking up most of the driveway and a cameraman stationed next to the small table I shared with my mother and father. I’ve tried my hardest to block the entire experience out of my mind, because I was young and having your family trotted out to entertain the townies with their oddities was a little more than my burgeoning self-image could cope with. But, I remember some sort of lentil dish and a chocolate pumpkin cheesecake (this is a small window into my priorities and associated weight problem).

Now, I live in Portland, OR and I think every holiday meal is legally obligated to include four vegan dishes, one kale side, and at least ¼ cup of coconut oil. But, there are still a lot of places where the idea of a meatless holiday meal is baffling. It might even warrant news coverage. There isn’t any need to worry. Accommodating a vegan isn’t a punishing endeavor. The following tips should help you stop surreptitiously hitting the cooking sherry while you slog away in the kitchen and, instead, contribute to a meal everyone will enjoy.

Don’t Feel Obligated To Buy Faux Meat

Shutterstock

For a lot of omnivores, the main course of a holiday meal is a meat. I am pretty sure it is usually ham or turkey, but since I have never eaten either, don’t hold me to that. You will feel like a meal isn’t complete without this substantial protein and you will think your need to replace that with something vegan. You don’t. I promise. It isn’t necessary.

This misguided urge will drive you to get a Tofurky and no one else will eat it and the vegan will feel obligated to choke down salty, flavorless wheat meat. No one will feel totally satisfied and you will be out a lot of money. Instead, try a pasta, a risotto, stuffed squash, or a pot pie. There are plenty of main dishes (even ones you eat on the regular) that are more satisfying, nutritious, and rational than a pretend turkey. Side note: This is also not a time to think that molding tofu into some sort of meaty shape is acceptable. Put down the lobster gelatin mold.

Check out Jamie Oliver’s Vegan Shepherd’s Pie. Be prepared to do come conversions because Americans hate the much simpler metric system.