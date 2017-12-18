Why Bringing Kids To A Festival Is Way Cooler Than It Seems

#A Year of Festivals #Music Festivals #Adventure #Travel
12.18.17 17 hours ago

Miles Najera

Festivals are for grown-ups only, right? It’s an easy assumption to make — what with the abundance of freed nipples and psychedelia — but it’s simply not the case. Not for all festivals, at least.

One Love Fest, which took place at Lake Perris the weekend of October 20-22, was as family-friendly as a festival gets. With plenty of climbable art installations and a sprawling parakeet-green lawn, bringing kids to this event felt as natural as partying until dawn—a place where doing either or both was completely acceptable.

This is a growing category on the scene. It’s not for kids, but kids are welcome. And their presence doesn’t make things any less fun for the grown folks.

Miles Najera

Around The Web

TOPICS#A Year of Festivals#Music Festivals#Adventure#Travel
TAGSa year of festivalsadventuremusic festivalsTRAVEL

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 hours ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP