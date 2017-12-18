Why Bringing Kids To A Festival Is Way Cooler Than It Seems

Miles Najera

Festivals are for grown-ups only, right? It’s an easy assumption to make — what with the abundance of freed nipples and psychedelia — but it’s simply not the case. Not for all festivals, at least.

One Love Fest, which took place at Lake Perris the weekend of October 20-22, was as family-friendly as a festival gets. With plenty of climbable art installations and a sprawling parakeet-green lawn, bringing kids to this event felt as natural as partying until dawn—a place where doing either or both was completely acceptable.

This is a growing category on the scene. It’s not for kids, but kids are welcome. And their presence doesn’t make things any less fun for the grown folks.