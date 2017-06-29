Nascar’s Deep Fried Coke Recipe Is Every Summer Fair Dream Come True

06.28.17

If you haven’t spent time in the deep South or frequented your local county fair, then mankind’s unquenchable desire to fry everything and anything can be a bit of a mystery. You’re probably used to the classics like fried chicken or even fried pickles, but the wide world of deep fried candy bars and sticks of butter is still a foreign one.

Well, NASCAR is here to up your summertime snack game. Drinking a can of Coca-Cola too tame for you? Deep fry it.

Aside from all of the trappings of a deep fryer, all you need to clog your arteries in a new and delicious way is:

3 eggs

2 cups of Coca-Cola (or, we assume, another soda if you prefer)

1/4 cup of granulated sugar

3/4 cups of flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of salt

Essentially, this is a Coca-Cola flavored donut (complete with whipped cream), but it certainly would send the guests at your next barbecue into a well-deserved food coma. Besides, the Fourth of July is just around the corner, and is there anything more American than deep fried Coca-Cola? No, there really isn’t.

