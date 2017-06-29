Nascar’s Deep Fried Coke Recipe Is Every Summer Fair Dream Come True

Can you eat Coca-Cola, instead of drink it? 🤔 Yes, yes you can!#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/8XSO1zoWr3 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 28, 2017

If you haven’t spent time in the deep South or frequented your local county fair, then mankind’s unquenchable desire to fry everything and anything can be a bit of a mystery. You’re probably used to the classics like fried chicken or even fried pickles, but the wide world of deep fried candy bars and sticks of butter is still a foreign one.

Well, NASCAR is here to up your summertime snack game. Drinking a can of Coca-Cola too tame for you? Deep fry it.

Aside from all of the trappings of a deep fryer, all you need to clog your arteries in a new and delicious way is:

3 eggs 2 cups of Coca-Cola (or, we assume, another soda if you prefer) 1/4 cup of granulated sugar 3/4 cups of flour 2 teaspoons of baking powder 1/2 teaspoon of salt

Essentially, this is a Coca-Cola flavored donut (complete with whipped cream), but it certainly would send the guests at your next barbecue into a well-deserved food coma. Besides, the Fourth of July is just around the corner, and is there anything more American than deep fried Coca-Cola? No, there really isn’t.

