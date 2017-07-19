Here’s Where To Score Free Food On National Hot Dog Day

Shutterstock/Uproxx

Summer is the perfect time to retire your oven for a few months. Who wants to crank up the air conditioning to counter the heat it gives off? No one. That’s why grilling is so perfectly suited for summer dining. Steaks, burgers, sausages, chicken, vegetables… everything goes on grill. Even pizza can easily be made on an outdoor grill with the right amount of patience. But, the easiest (and potentially best) grilling food is the hot dog. We don’t worry about what it’s made out of because it’s so damn tasty covered in relish and mustard (adding ketchup is heresy for Anthony Bourdain, but we’re down for that, too).

On #NationalHotDogDay see what happens when we ask Chicago to reconsider its no ketchup rule #whatsonyourdog? https://t.co/4HAyFcq4CH pic.twitter.com/bkbXQUBscr — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) July 18, 2017

The only thing easier than grilling a solitary hot dog is buying one at a restaurant. And, since today is National Hot Dog Day, you don’t even have to trot out your grilling technique — you can just have someone else make it for cheap (or free). Check out the sweet deals below and see for yourself.

Burger King

Burger King might be known more for its flame broiled burgers, but today the chain is offering grilled hot dogs for only 79 cents. Technically, this deal lasts all of July. But, if you haven’t gotten one yet, you might as well do it today.

Dog Haus

To celebrate National Hot Dog Day, Dog Haus is offering customers a free hot dog when they purchase one at the regular price.

📢 NEXT WEDNESDAY (7/19) score a Free Haus Dog with purchase of a Haus Dog 🌭😋 #NationalHotDogDay pic.twitter.com/2kOXTWcGTs — Dog Haus (@DogHausDogs) July 15, 2017

Hot Dog on a Stick

Visit any Hot Dog on a Stick location today to get a free turkey hot dog. Can’t make it in today? The chain is offering Turkey dogs every Tuesday in July for $1.

Free Original Turkey Dogs At Hot Dog On A Stick On July 19, 2017 – https://t.co/A6fGjnEszZ @Hotdogonastick1 #nationalhotdogday pic.twitter.com/IUEHzXDMVC — ChewBoom (@ChewBoom) June 21, 2017

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries

The chain is offering 99 cent hot dogs today to celebrate National Hot Dog Day. The one stipulation is that you can only buy two per person.

Get 0.99 hot dogs on July 19- National Hot Dog Day 🌭 download the app now and get this special offer! #nationalhotdogday #hotdogs #hwy55 — Hwy 55 (@Hwy55Burgers) July 11, 2017

Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores

Stop by any Love’s location to get a free hot dog today. All you need to do is show this barcode to your server. The barcode can only be accessed from 12:01am to 12pm.

Philly Pretzel Factory

Visit any Philly Pretzel Factory location today to get a pretzel dog for $1. You don’t need a special coupon for this deal, just stop in. You can also win three free hot dogs by using the hot dog filter and tagging them with #NationalHotDogDay.

Post a picture at our stores using the hot dog filter and tag us on #NationalHotDogDay (July 19) for a chance to win a 3 Free on Me Coupon! pic.twitter.com/eFfFLRf91M — PhillyPretzelFactory (@PPFpretzels) July 18, 2017

Pilot Flying J

Use this coupon to get a free hot dog at participating Pilot Flying J locations from today until July 26th.

Love's, Pilot Flying J offering free hot dogs Wednesday for #NationalHotDogDay: https://t.co/AI0RZAjb1y pic.twitter.com/PTPRBlWXkD — Truckers News (@truckersnews) July 18, 2017

Portillo’s

Visit any Chicago-area Portillo’s today to get a hot dog for only $1. To get this deal, you need to also purchase a sandwich, entrée salad, entrée pasta, or ribs.

TOMORROW (7/19) is #NationalHotDogDay! Get a regular sized hot dog for $1 with purchase of any sandwich or entree: https://t.co/hp1VLc2Mg9 pic.twitter.com/ibaWYnZQM1 — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) July 18, 2017

Circle K

Dogs cost $1 through July 23 for National Hot Dog Week. Here’s the list of participating locations.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic is celebrating National Hot Dog Day by offering customers All-American and Chili Cheese Coney dogs for only $1 today.